If you’re wondering why 2020 has been so fucked, its apparently because we’re living in season 6 of Netflix’s hit series Black Mirror.

A Madrid-based advertising agency has gone viral after creating a new poster that claims we’re actually just living in the sixth season of Black Mirror.

“Black Mirror. 6th Season. Live now, everywhere,” the mirrored bus stop sign reads.

Black Mirror season 6 ad in Madrid says we’re living it, how do i exit pic.twitter.com/OZWuEzVmGb — lil e ???? (@ayoitzerika) June 5, 2020

The ad comes after show creator Charlie Brooker discussed why he was putting the show on hold amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve been busy, doing things. I don’t know what I can say about what I’m doing and not doing,” he told Radio Times when asked about another season of the hit dystopian sci-fi series.

“At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

Fans of the show were quick to joke that the absolute shit-show that has been 2020 so far is just Brooker’s next-level interactive experience. Instead of watching and playing along at home like we did with Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, we’re just living through it now.

ladies & gentlemen, it is highly possible that we’re all starring in an episode of black mirror, now on its 6th season!! #FakeAccount S6, Ep1 — ???????????????????? ⎊ (@imnicknacks) June 7, 2020

This episode of black mirror we're living in ???? — Shaila Bautista (@shailapbautista) June 7, 2020

2020 is that Black Mirror episode they never put out… — AsteN (@AsteN_7) May 22, 2020

today is eerie, it's like a black mirror ep gone wrong — Ian #JunkTerrorBill ???? (@raphaellogram_) June 7, 2020

However, it was later clarified that although the ad was a clever play on the otherwise unfortunate situation we’re in, it wasn’t *actually* an ad for Black Mirror. Netflix recently confirmed to LADbible that the advertisement isn’t connected to or endorsed by the show or Netflix at all.