Remember when Ben Affleck tagged along to the Grammy’s with Jennifer Lopez and looked so miserable he wanted to end it all? Well, apparently the entire online collective read him completely wrong because he “had a good time.”

Sure, Jan.

In case you missed it, the couple attended the awards together. But when footage of a very defeated looking Affleck hit the internet, he immediately became a meme that resonated with homebodies everywhere.

Ben Affleck is every introvert everywhere. You can see his batteries draining in real time. Man is already at 23% 🪫 #GRAMMYs #SaveBen pic.twitter.com/Yv5zmzbPhr — Dr. Kinda Decent Human (@amsi81) February 6, 2023

Okay I kinda feel bad for Ben Affleck, I can’t lie pic.twitter.com/OWWiErOkdC — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) February 6, 2023

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Affleck decided to clear the air and explain what went down during ~that~ viral moment.

“I saw [Grammy host Trevor Noah approach] and I was like, “Oh, God.” They were framing us in this shot, but I didn’t know they were rolling. I leaned into [Lopez] and I was like, “As soon they start rolling, I’m going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor.”

She goes, “You better fucking not leave. That’s a husband-and-wife thing.”

That’s exactly what I say to my partner when he tries to leave me in a conversation with his mum for too long.

While the interaction wasn’t entirely groundbreaking between J-Lo and her mans, the confirmed dialogue proves that the lip reader commissioned by gossip grogs the Daily Mail was totally incorrect.



They reported that after whispering in Lopez’s ear, she said “Stop. Look more friendly. Look motivated.”

It’s kind of a weird thing to say but I wouldn’t put it past J-Lo to speak like a motivational speaker. Regardless, I’d be asking to see some credentials before forking out some cashola for lipreading like that in future.

Well, there you have it, folks. It may not be the spiciest tea, but I feel like we can finally move on now.