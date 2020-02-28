Thanks for signing up!

Buckle up, hunties, ‘coz the brand new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race is sashaying onto Stan tomorrow, just in time for Mardi Gras and everyone’s getting in the gay Christmas spirit, including Stanbassador, Beau Ryan.

The former athlete copped a drag makeover at Stan HQ and we reckon Mama Ru, herself, would be v. impressed.

Check out his drag transformation…

Step 1

Step 2

Step 3

Introducing, Stanita:

Beau took to Instagram to share his lewk, asking fans whether they preferred his blonde or brunette ‘do.

Stan commented that they like blonde, but I’ll let you decide.

The hotly anticipated 12th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race drops at 12pm tomorrow and it’s a gay Christmas miracle!!!

So get ready to pledge allegiance to a new crop of RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants AND spicy aftershow RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked.

But if you’re looking for an instant fix – or Mardis Gras glam inspo – there are 11 seasons full of charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent streaming right now!