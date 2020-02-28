Thanks for signing up!

It’s almost here, hunties! The brand new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race is sashaying onto Stan tomorrow, just in time for Mardi Gras AKA gay Christmas.

The long-running series has launched a plethora of queens to stardom and we’re all too excited to see what the next crop of contestants will bring.

To get ya pumped for the 12th (yes, 12th!!!) season of your favourite sass show, we’ve done a deep dive into each contestant’s Instas to size up our new stars.

Aiden Zhane

Follower count: 36k followers

Bio sass: “If you don’t know me now, you sure will LATER!”

Vibe check: Her drag style tends to lean towards the darker side of things so it’s looking like we can expect some Halloween-esque looks this season.

In the past she’s transformed into Elvira, Batgirl, a mummy and a dominatrix and I’m keen to see her bring the deadly drag energy to the series.

Best drag lewk:

Brita Filter

Follower count: 53.5k followers

Bio sass: “Moana of Manhattan.”

Vibe check: This Polynesian beauty has a penchant for big hair and rhinestones (think Dolly Parton meets drag).

Her runway shows are set to be fire as her resumé includes back-up dancing for Katy Perry and performing for Adele and Jennifer Lawrence.

Best drag lewk:

Crystal Methyd

Follower count: 36.7k followers

Caption sass: “Are you down to clown?”

Vibe check: With her OTT drag style and her irreverent humour, I can just tell that Crystal is going to be the clowning, I mean, crowning glory of this season.

Best drag lewk:

Dahlia Sin

Follower count: 106k followers

Bio sass: “The tattooed beauty doll.”

Vibe check: She’s got ‘sin’ in her name so ya just know she’s gonna be a spicy one.

Dahlia loves the vampy, burlesque vibe and based on her ‘gram, we can see that she lurves to show some skin, which is always welcome on Drag Race.

Best drag lewk:

Gigi Goode

Follower count: 95.3k followers

Bio sass: “Scandinavian fashion illustration come to life weaselling her way onto your screens.”

Vibe check: Having gotten into the drag game at the ripe age of 15, I’m sure we’re in for some killer looks from Miss Gigi.

Her drag style is very sleek but striking – a definite one to watch.

Best drag lewk:

Heidi N Closet

Follower count: 25.6k followers

Bio sass: “Dancing Disco Diva.”

Vibe check: A self-described “southern belle” with a background in pageant performing, Heidi’s love of big hair and show-stopping performances should make for some viral moments this season.

Best drag lewk:

Jackie Cox

Follower count: 31.4k followers

Caption sass: “I’m ready to serve Charisma, Uniqueness, NERD, and Talent for the RU-NITED States!”

Vibe check: A quick scroll through Miss Cox’s ‘gram will show you that this fabulous queen enjoys dressing up as pop culture characters (from Disney princesses to Will & Grace’s Karen Walker) and isn’t afraid to talk about politics.

“We do talk about politics this season as well, but the focus is on us and our stories and our drag,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “In seasons past, there’s been a lot of, I won’t say frivolous drama, but it’s less about that for us. If and when drama may or may not arise, it’s coming out of the drag, it’s not just ‘I don’t like you.’”

Best drag lewk:

Jaida Essence Hall

Follower count: 46.4k followers

Bio sass: “The Essence of Beauty.”

Vibe check: Another pageant queen, Jaida describes her moves to EW as “snakey and slithery and slinky” and I’m hella keen to see exactly what she means by that.

She boasts 10 years in drag and two in pageants and has won roughly 12 beauty titles.

Best drag lewk:

Jan Sport

Follower count: 73.4k followers

Bio sass: “The girl next door plus so much more.”

Vibe check: Her drag mother is season 9’s Alexis Michelle and if she’s picked up even a lil bit of Alexis’ spirit, then we’re definitely in for a treat.

Not only that but she’s also competed on America’s Got Talent as part of her performative trio, Stephanie’s Child, and famously got into beef with Simon Cowell after he criticised their performance. Will she have the same talk-back attitude with Mama Ru? I low-key hope so ‘coz I live for the drama, hunty.

Best drag lewk:

Nicky Doll

Follower count: 81.2k followers

Bio sass: “Your new favorite French seductress.”

Vibe check: Lady Nicky is a very tricky one to put your finger on, just check out the way she’s described herself in the EW interview: “She’s a doll lost between Shibuya in Tokyo and any Red Light district, so she’s an anime prostitute. She likes to paint like very ‘90s, Linda Evangelista, Mugler, but with a little twist of villains from anime.”

She adds, “Sometimes people think I’m a bitch, but that’s just the way I paint. I’m sweet under this, I promise!”

Lady Nicky is already my fave, TBH.

Best drag lewk:

Rock M. Sakura

Follower count: 48.4k followers

Bio sass: “SF Queen who is high energy, and funny. Comedy, MAKEUP, AND DEATHDROPS.”

Vibe check: Inspired by Anime and Asian art, this colourful queen is a huge fan of performing to J-Pop and K-Pop numbers which will bring an interesting flavour to the new season.

Best drag lewk:

Sherry Pie

Follower count: 39.6k followers

Bio sass: “Eat Your Fill.”

Vibe check: Sherry is a being of both good and evil. Good – ‘coz she enjoys performing for charitable purposes.

Evil – ‘coz she promises “plenty” of drama on her end this season, and we love to see it, folks.

Best drag lewk:

Widow Von’Du

Follower count: 23.7k followers

Caption sass: “Don’t be shy, I don’t bite…. Hard!!!!”

Vibe check: Claiming she’s “the original plus-sized Barbie,” this “ratchet ass queen in high-class fashion” looks “like money,” but talks “like shit.”

The recipe for a Drag Race fan fave.

Best drag lewk:

So get ready to pledge allegiance to a brand new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race AND spicy aftershow RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked premiering tomorrow, only on Stan.

But if you’re looking for an instant fix – or Mardis Gras glam inspo – there are 11 seasons full of charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent streaming right now!