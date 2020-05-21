A month ago, TikTok user @oiyeahnahyeah posted a video feeding a possum that’d managed to gnaw a whole through the roof.

The clip received a staggering 2 million likes, with punters falling in love with the lil’ guy. “Okay but why is this cute af,” one user commented, which I think perfectly encapsulates everyone’s sentiments after watching the video.

@oiyeahnahyeah WHAT HAVE I DONE WHAT KIND OF MONSTER HAVE I LET INTO MY CEILING why does it look like that? When I tell you I nearly shit myself- ♬ original sound – okaynagisa

“He can get very noisy, he lives right above my bedroom and I often hear him scratching and screeching,” Zhane told UNILAD. “I was surprised to see that he had bitten a hole in my ceiling… I’ve never seen a possum actually dig a hole into the roof before. But I was excited because I love wildlife.”

She told the publication that her dad was pretty unhappy about the possum-feeding as it reinforces bad habits, but, seriously, how could you say no to the little guy?

READ MORE TikTok's Wondering How We Let Britney Spears Get Away With This Perfume Ad Back In 2010

She’s posted a whole stack of possum-feeding videos since the viral video, and each one makes for some weirdly addictive viewing.

TikTok unanimously decided to name the brushtail possum Jerome. So Jerome it is.

That boop at the end absolutely sent me.

Head on over to @oiyeahnahyeah’s profile for more mandatory Jerome viewing.