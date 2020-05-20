Ya know JoJo? No, not the ‘Get Out’ singer. I’m referring to JoJo Siwa, that pony-tailed teeny bopper who sells all that sparkly, colourful shit and once starred on Dance Moms.

Well, she’s finally let her hair down for a TikTok challenge and the whole allure has been demystified.

The TikTok challenge is called the ‘Wipe It Down challenge’ and it involves the user spraying their mirror with cleaner, then once they ~wipe it down~, they show off a brand new lewk.

Said lewk is one that’s blowing up Twitter as punters aren’t used to the lass sans ponytail.

Check it out here.

Punters are divided on her new ‘do, meanwhile. Some are loving it for her:

Jojo siwa finally letting her hair down and looking like a bad bitch pic.twitter.com/67cmMIN65d — Queen B (@TheBigestFandom) May 19, 2020

jojo siwa dressing normally and having her hair down is so magical bro i swear pic.twitter.com/WZsz16v3sz — haylie (@miitskies) May 19, 2020

i have nothing against jojo's brand but you can see just how happy she is when she's wearing other stuff and when her hair is down. https://t.co/GSZFj7BmXf — stream tangled the series ???? (@casslovebot) May 20, 2020

she looks more comfortable in the second frame. like she was in so many clothes and her hair was in the tightest ponytail ever and then she changed into a comfy outfit. stan jojo siwa pic.twitter.com/pkbYIoFhUn — uncool spaghetti-o (@honeybunsbunbun) May 19, 2020

Some aren’t are a fan and miss her iconic ponytail:

i am not attracted to jojo siwa with her hair down

i am not attracted to joj — alicia (@alicia_castr1) May 19, 2020

And some are just plain suss about the whole thing: