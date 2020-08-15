Just so you know, the original Annabelle doll has *not* escaped the Warren’s Occult Museum in Connecticut, so you can sleep undisturbed tonight.

Thankfully, the doll remains inside a glass case and is not preparing to haunt your dreams tonight.

Tony Spera, the son-in-law of the late paranormal investigators and owners of the doll Ed and Lorraine Warren, took to YouTube to clear up the misconception yesterday.

“I’m here to tell you something. I don’t know if you want to hear this or not, but Annabelle did not escape,” he said in the video, filmed within the former museum. “Annabelle’s alive – well, I shouldn’t say alive – Annabelle’s here, in all her infamous glory. She never left the museum. Remember, I have high-tech security here. If she had left the museum I’d instantly know if something happened or somebody broke in.”

For all of you playing at home, the rumour was sparked after somebody changed the Wikipedia entry, which promptly sent the world into a total meltdown.

As you’d expect, the internet lost their minds and went into panic-mode, which is clearly why Tony felt the need to set the record straight once and for all.

Annabelle is safely locked up in the museum, Annabelle cannot hurt you.