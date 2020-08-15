Just so you know, the original Annabelle doll has *not* escaped the Warren’s Occult Museum in Connecticut, so you can sleep undisturbed tonight.

Thankfully, the doll remains inside a glass case and is not preparing to haunt your dreams tonight.

Tony Spera, the son-in-law of the late paranormal investigators and owners of the doll Ed and Lorraine Warren, took to YouTube to clear up the misconception yesterday.

“I’m here to tell you something. I don’t know if you want to hear this or not, but Annabelle did not escape,” he said in the video, filmed within the former museum. “Annabelle’s alive – well, I shouldn’t say alive – Annabelle’s here, in all her infamous glory. She never left the museum. Remember, I have high-tech security here. If she had left the museum I’d instantly know if something happened or somebody broke in.”

READ MORE
Victoria Beckham Unveils Creepy-Ass Dolls From Her Childhood & Annabelle Is Shaking

For all of you playing at home, the rumour was sparked after somebody changed the Wikipedia entry, which promptly sent the world into a total meltdown.

As you’d expect, the internet lost their minds and went into panic-mode, which is clearly why Tony felt the need to set the record straight once and for all.

Annabelle is safely locked up in the museum, Annabelle cannot hurt you.