If you’re on the older scale of the millennials (or any gen before that, really), you will most likely have a porcelain doll or two in your childhood bedroom.

For some reason our mothers thought these dead-behind-the-eyes but scarily lifelike toys would be a cute item to tizz up our bedrooms with but now that we’re more in the know about haunted dolls thanks to the internet (and movies like Annabelle), we don’t want a bar of them.

But for an unfortunate few, our mothers are outrageously nostalgic and rather then putting the dolls in storage or giving them away to charity or sending them back to hell where they belong, they keep them in our childhood bedrooms as a symbol of a happier (albeit haunted) time.

Victoria Beckham is one of these poor unfortunate souls as the Spice Girls singer recently returned home to find her old dolls displayed in her bedroom and holy freaking ANNABELLE.

And as if those weren’t creepy enough, here’s a porcelain doll splayed on her childhood bed that, get this, DOESN’T EVEN BELONG TO HER.

Get some sage, holy water, a priest, and maybe the Charmed Ones and / or the Winchesters on that shit ASAP, VB.