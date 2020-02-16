Valentine’s Day has come to an end, but love is still well and truly in the air for Amanda Bynes. The former child star of The Amanda Show just revealed the identity of her mystery fiancé.

Bynes took to Instagram on February 14th to announce her engagement, taking us all by surprise considering we had no fucking idea who she was even dating.

“Engaged to [the] love of my life,” Amanda shared on Instagram alongside a photo of the giant rock that now inhabits her ring finger. She cheekily hid the identity of her mystery man behind her huge ring.

Naturally, we immediately had a tonne of questions. For starters, who is this man? How long have they been together? How did I not know about this?

Thankfully, we’ve finally got some answers. The Amanda Show alum shared a photo of the man who presumably inspired *that* heart-shaped face tattoo on Instagram on Sunday.

Although she didn’t tag her new fiancé in the snap, E! News has confirmed that the engagement is very real, and the lucky man is named Paul Michael.

It’s unclear exactly when the couple got engaged, as fans pointed out that the ring is visible in photos as early as February 8.

According to E! News, Bynes met her future husband while she was in rehab and has been dating him for approximately 2-3 months. But when you know, you know.

The 33-year-old has taken a step back from the spotlight in recent years to focus on her fashion career and her physical and mental heath. She keeps a relatively low profile on social media, only posting sporadic Instagram updates like her infamous face tattoo.

“I have no fear of the future. I’ve been through the worst and came out the other end and survived it so I just feel like it’s only up from here,” Amanda told Paper Magazine in 2018.

Here’s hoping Amanda and her husband-to-be can live a happy, healthy life together for years to come.