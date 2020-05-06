Thanks for signing up!

This article deals with mental health. If you are struggling, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 if you are having suicidal thoughts. If you are in immediate danger, call 000.

Amanda Bynes’ lawyer is claiming that her pregnancy was a hoax and that the ultrasound photo she posted to Instagram back in March was fake.

Her fiancé Paul Michael was the first to share the news, writing: “Baby in the making.”

Bynes later posted the ultrasound and wrote, “Baby on board.”

Both parties have now deleted the pics from their accounts, which adds fuel to the fire of this rumour.

In a statement to Fox News, Bynes’ lawyer David Esquibias said that “Amanda is not pregnant and she is not residing in a sober living facility.”

Esquibias also spoke to Entertainment Tonight, adding, “She is sheltering in a safe location and is doing very well.”

Last month, Esquibias told Fox News that Bynes was seeking treatment for her “mental health”.

“Any reports that Amanda is suffering from drug or alcohol addiction issues are completely false. She is seeking treatment for ongoing mental health issues,” Esquibias said.

“We ask for privacy during this time, and for any speculation about her personal life from the public and the media to cease so Amanda can focus on getting better.”

Amanda announced their engagement on Valentine’s Day, posting a pic of a fat engagement ring to Instagram with the caption: “Engaged to the love of my life.”

READ MORE Noughties Teen Dream Amanda Bynes Is Reportedly Pregnant With Her First Blessed Bb

Then, suspicions of their breakup began when Amanda deleted all posts that featured Paul on her Instagram, and turned off the comments feature.

Michael confirmed the break up shortly after.

“We did,”he told In Touch Magazine when asked if they’d split. “I love her though, she’s my best friend.”

The couple reportedly met in rehab, getting engaged after two to three months of dating.