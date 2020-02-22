Amanda Bynes has publicly apologised to all of the celebrities she called “ugly” on Twitter back in 2013 when she was in the midst of her substance abuse issues.

It’s been a big month for Amanda Bynes, who recently announced her engagement to her partner of 2-3 months Paul Michael. But it appears the former The Amanda Show star is showing some serious growth now that she’s a betrothed woman, and she’s ready to right some of her wrongs.

In an Instagram video alongside her fiancé, Amanda gushed over him, calling him “drop dead gorgeous” and “the best person on the face of the Earth.” But after introducing us to the man who won her heart (and the heart-shaped tattoo on her face), Bynes went on to apologise to everyone she called ugly on Twitter.

“I was feeling so ugly at the time and it was really hard for me to express myself because I was so drugged out, and now I’ve remained sober for over a year, same with Paul. I just want to let you know that I love you guys and I’m so happy now. I feel like I got what’s mine and that is Paul.”

In case you’ve forgotten, Amanda called a number of celebrities “ugly” back in the day. Her extensive list of “ugly” people included everyone from Miley Cyrus, Jenny McCarthy and Sarah Hyland to Zac Efron, the Obamas and Rihanna.

Heck, she even called Drake ugly, but simultaneously wanted him to “murder [her] vagina.”

Some tweets were worse than others, like when she asserted that the domestic violence Rihanna faced at the hands of Chris Brown was because she was “not pretty enough.”

And let’s not forget the time she called the Obamas ugly then tweeted at Barack to get her out of a DUI and hit and run charge.

Although we can sit back and have a chuckle at her airing her grievances on Twitter, Amanda Bynes went through some serious shit. Now a year sober, it appears she’s genuinely apologetic for her behaviour back in 2013.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@amandabynesreal) on Feb 20, 2020 at 7:29pm PST

Amanda also shared another video on Instagram on Saturday discussing her ongoing conservatorship battle with her parents regarding her alleged $5200/month therapy sessions.

View this post on Instagram Conservatorship A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@amandabynesreal) on Feb 21, 2020 at 9:57pm PST

It’s been a wild couple of months for Amanda, debuting two new face tattoos, getting engaged, battling her conservatorship issues and working on releasing her upcoming fashion label.

Obviously, we don’t know any more than she’s is choosing to share, but here’s hoping Amanda and Paul can continue their sobriety and she can keep getting the help she needs to get her life back on track.

It’s 2020 and we’re here to see Amanda Bynes thriving again.