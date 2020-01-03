Fans have voiced their concerns for Amanda Bynes’ mental health after the former child-star debuted a questionable face tattoo on her Instagram on Monday.

She shared a selfie on Instagram to show off her new ink, captioning with a simple alien emoji.

The Amanda Show actress disabled the comments on the photo, likely to avoid backlash from critics.

It is unclear whether the tattoo is real, or just temporary, but fans are concerned nonetheless.

Some Twitter users were quick to label her face tattoo a 2020 mood, but others voiced genuine concern for the actress’ mental health.

Seeing Amanda Bynes’ crooked heart face tattoo is the most 2020 thing I’ve seen yet — Victoria ???? (@_victoriaaa_25) January 2, 2020

Is Amanda Bynes okay? I ask because she got a messed up heart tattoo on her face and that’s usually the first cry for help — 19th #1 (@KidTiger__) December 31, 2019

not even one day into 2020 and Amanda Bynes has graced us with her chaotic presence once again #happynewyear2020 #amandabynes @amandabynes — Haley Shenanigans (@ihatecucumbers1) January 1, 2020

But all shitty face tattoo jokes aside, fans are convinced this could be a cry for help from the former child star.

The new ink comes just weeks after Amanda made headlines for checking herself out of the sober living facility she’d been residing in since January 2019.

I feel so bad for Amanda Bynes. Mental Health issues can be hell and it looks like she just isn’t getting the help she needs. It’s so sad. — iBob (@ViewFromBoxSeat) January 3, 2020

In 2020, I just want Amanda Bynes to be okay. — Monna Comedy (@MonnaComedy) January 1, 2020

What happened to Amanda Bynes? I feel bad for her. I wanna be her friend. — T O R I ???? (@trippiesadd) January 1, 2020

I hope 2020 gets better for Amanda Bynes bc she has a face tattoo now and I’m just wondering why no one has tried to help her??? — Scorpihoe♏️ (@BeefWe1lingt0n) January 2, 2020

can someone save Amanda Bynes please i genuinely feel bad for her — austin (@austevans) January 1, 2020

A source told ET Online that Amanda checked herself out of the facility to live with her parents, who maintain conservatorship over her assets and affairs until August of this year. Her parents have been her conservators since 2014, but a court recently ruled that Bynes was well enough to live on her own.

Just last year, Amanda said that she had aspirations of returning to acting and pursuing a career as a fashion designer in an interview for her cover of Paper Magazine. At the time, she was on the cusp of a comeback, four years sober after a rough past experimenting with alcohol and recreational drugs like MDMA, ecstasy and cocaine.

“I started smoking marijuana when I was 16. Even though everyone thought I was the ‘good girl,’ I did smoke marijuana from that point on,” she told Paper Magazine. “I didn’t get addicted [then] and I wasn’t abusing it. And I wasn’t going out and partying or making a fool of myself… yet.”

I’ve already branded 2020 as the year of the Lindsay Lohan comeback, but here’s hoping Amanda Bynes can get the help she needs and she too can turn her life around in the new decade.

Mental health support for yourself or a loved one can be found by calling The Butterfly Foundation on 1800 33 4673, Lifeline on 13 11 14, Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467, BeyondBlue on 1300 22 46 36, Headspace on 1800 650 890. If you’re in immediate danger, call 000.