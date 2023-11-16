5 Of The Wildest Twists In Film & TV History Ranked From ‘Whoa’ To ‘Still Cacking My Dacks’

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Crust Pizza to share its Classic With A Twist range.

Recently, in order to save money, my boyfriend and I have been having Saturday nights in. While at first I thought it was slightly sad that I was rotting away the twilight of my twenties on the sofa, now it’s become a highlight of my week.

We do our errands in the morning, clean the apartment or go for a walk, and by 5pm we have our phones on ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode, ready for a night of movie magic. My boyfriend is also a huge film fan so has been showing me a few classics that I’ve missed out on (promise there’s noinvolved).

To celebrate the release of these pizzas, and to help out with your date night movie picks, I’ve ranked the wildest twists in TV and films that truly shook me to my core.



Be warned, there are spicy spoilers ahead!!

The Good Place

Coming in first has to be The Good Place. The season one twist to be specific. ICYMI, The Good Place is an American comedy starring Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, Manny Jacinto, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil and more.

It’s been a hot minute since it aired, (seven years to be specific) so here’s a plot reminder.

The Good Place follows Eleanor Shellstrop, a woman who has been wrongly sent to the good place (a sort of heaven) after her death. The good place is a karma-based place where you’re able to enter based on the points you achieved during your life on earth i.e. giving up your seat on the train for an elderly person might be twenty points, but stealing from a local store would take points away.



If you have a certain amount of points by the time your death rolls around, you can ‘live’ in utopia for eternity.

Anyway, the TWIST comes when the underestimated Eleanor realises that she hasn’t been mistakenly put into the good place after all.

It created the infamous ‘This is the bad place!’ meme that we’ve used for every world news event since that fateful twist of an episode.

10/10. No notes. More TV shows like The Good Place, please.

Seven

This movie twist was so severe that THE Gwenyth Paltrow called Jackie O a sicko for liking it (to put it lightly) at this year’s SXSW. And I tend to agree. You need a strong stomach to watch this one. Seven is set in an unnamed, crime-ridden city and follows detective William Somerset, played by Morgan Freeman, who is about to undertake his last job. He has a new detective partner, David Mills, played by Brad Pitt. The duo are attempting to stop a serial killer who is murdering people based on the seven deadly sins.

When the detectives finally capture the murderer, they realise they’re caught up in his twisted game as they’re forced to act out envy and wrath through a very sick revelation. It’s named as one of the best cinematic twists in movie history which is HUGE.

The Sixth Sense

Okay, I personally haven’t seen this one (don’t ask me why) but even I know the twist.

The 1999 thriller stars Bruce Willis as a child psychologist. His patient, a nine-year old boy named Cole Sear, claims to be able to hear and see dead people.

The twist of all twists occurs when Bruce’s character, Malcolm Crowe, realises that HE IS DEAD. He’s been DEAD the whole time and has been speaking to this clairvoyant kid?! Iconic.

American Psycho

Another classic twist is in American Psycho, a story that follows ultimate ‘80s yuppie, Patrick Bateman (played by a young Christian Bale). This was a recent movie night pick and the twist had me yelling at my boyfriend “Wait, what?!”.

Essentially, the supposed serial killer, Bateman, slowly decends into a kind of madness where he’s murdering multiple people a week (sometimes a day). You’d think the jig is up — how could one person in New York City get away with this sloppy murder work? But, when he confronts his lawyer at a bar, the audience realises that everything may not be as it seems.

One of his first murder victims is said to have been spotted (very much alive) in London. As the credits rolled, my jaw was still open whilst trying to figure out what the hell had just happened in this psychological thriller.

The Help

A lot of these movies are involving murder, but what about a good old twist in the form of revenge? The Help tells the story of a young white woman and aspiring journalist Eugenia “Skeeter” Phelan, played by Emma Stone. Set in 1963 during the Civil Rights Movement, it focuses on her friendship with two Black maids, Aibileen Clark, played by Viola Davis, and Minny Jackson, played by Octavia Spencer. Skeeter decides to write a book from the point of view of the maids, exposing the racism they face while working for white families.

One of the best twists is toward the end when Minny brings one of her former employers, Hilly, a chocolate pie. Only after Hilly’s eaten a few slices does Minny reveal that there’s not just chocolate in there. A classic.

There ya go! Hopefully this list has got your twisty-senses tingling and inspired your movie list for Saturday's date-night in.