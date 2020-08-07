Those of you with a burning desire to fork over a monthly subscription for content that may make your skeleton jump clean out of your skin are in luck. Today marks the long-awaited Australian arrival of Shudder, the much-vaunted and extremely spooky horror-only streaming service.

After launching some 5 years ago in the States, Shudder is finally available to Australian customers as of today, and with it comes a plethora of spooky, scary gear.

Backed by US content giant AMC, the service eschews its rivals propensity for a little bit of everything by focusing exclusively on horror, thriller, and supernatural-based films and TV shows.

The service sports a truly terrifying pile of original content, including critically lauded gear like Creepshow, Eli Roth’s History of Horror, A Discovery of Witches, Dogs Don’t Wear Pants, Deadwax, and the seriously fantastic-sounding Cursed Films, which focuses on the swathe of horror films that were allegedly haunted by real-life curses.

In between that, the screamer streamer also sports classic horror titles like It Follows and the Halloween film series.

Those of you keen to get cheap access to The Walking Dead are out of luck, however. Despite the series being an AMC original and despite it being available on Shudder in the US, Foxtel still owns the streaming rights to the series here in Australia.

READ MORE We Asked A Dermatologist What They Reckon The Golden Rules Of Skincare Are & Pls Wear Sunblock

Being in operation for a while now, Shudder already has support on platforms like Apple TV, Fire TV, Xbox, and Chromecast, meaning there’s not many places where you won’t be able to spook yourself so badly that a little bit of wee comes out.

Better still, the whole shebang carries with it the entirely reasonable price of $6.99 per month. There’s even a 7-day free trial if you feel the need to try/cry before you buy.

So there you go. If you were feeling like spending your weekend in fits of absolute crippling anxiety but for reasons other than society’s imminent collapse, Shudder be here now.

Who needs to sleep, really.

PEDESTRIAN.TV‘s editors independently choose and write about products and other stuff we love and think you’ll froth on, too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a cut of the revenue from any purchase you make based on our recs. Happy buying.