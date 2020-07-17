There’s a reason Christmas is celebrated at the end of the year, because the best way to cushion the blow of a shithouse year is to score a few public holidays, devour eggnog and ham, and spend our days watching corny holiday flicks.

And since 2020 has been especially shithouse, Christmas is gonna have to be especially lit, right?

For this reason, Hallmark – the maker of cheesy Chrissy flicks – has announced that they’ll be releasing 40 (yep, FORTY!!!) holiday movies in time for Chrissy.

Several films already wrapped production earlier this year, before COVID-19 restrictions hit, and pre-production is ramping up on many other films that are slated to shoot in the second half of 2020.

READ MORE I Ranked All 254 Netflix Original Movies From Bullshit To Bloody Brilliant

Hallmark flicks often play on free-to-air telly here in Oz around Chrissy time (and last week for Christmas in July), plus the streaming giants like Stan and Netflix often pick up a bunch of them for us to see, cringe and enjoy during the festive season.

Oh, and they’re also available to watch on Hallmark’s YouTube channel, so we’ll be soaking up Christmas cheer with 40 new flicks come December.

Christmas time (and 2021, for that matter) cannot come quick enough.