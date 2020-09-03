I’m sure we could all use a little joy at the moment, for obvious reasons. To help take the edge off a little, we’ve teamed up with The Glen Grant to showcase three of Australia’s finest photographers, giving you, the lovely reader, a chance to win one of three framed prints of your choice.

Over six weeks, The Glen Grant Virtual Gallery will showcase a selection of beautiful pictures snapped by these three legendary camera-smiths. Each photographer will be featured for two weeks, which gives you three chances to win a framed print of their work.

First up is NSW south coast local Josh Burkinshaw and his stunning landscape images from home and abroad. Using both drones and traditional camera equipment, Josh got his start like many others — with his phone camera.

“I’ve always had a passion for photography but it wasn’t until after a trip to Bali in early 2016 when, fed up with my iPhone not capturing the scale and beauty of the landscape properly, I decided to invest in a good camera,” he told PEDESTRIAN.TV.

“Since then, I’ve spent much of my spare time capturing the awe-inspiring area I live in and the intriguing places I’ve travelled to. I love experiencing new cultures and discovering the places that others call home. I’ve been to over ten countries and plan to see many more.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Burkinshaw (@josh_burkinshaw) on Apr 9, 2019 at 1:52am PDT

Following up Josh’s work is fellow Aussie photographer Nikki B, a self-confessed sunrise addict.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki B | Sydney, Australia ???????? (@nikkibings) on Aug 14, 2020 at 1:31am PDT

Then there’s Gab Scanu, who has amassed an impressive 367K Instagram followers with his beautiful shots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAB SCANU (@gabscanu) on Feb 18, 2020 at 9:34pm PST

You can check out The Glen Grant Virtual Gallery and enter the competition right here. For your chance to win a framed image from the set showcased, all you have to do is tell us in 25 words or less which image is your favourite and why it resonates with you. Good luck, folks!