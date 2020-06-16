`It seems this year, for reasons which need not be named, people are saying there’s no better time to change career direction. Excuse me? In this economy?

Turns out, they actually had a point.

While nobody dreams of labour, working is very much a fact of life and ending up in a job you actually like can do wonders for your well-being.

It’s always worth considering whether what you’re currently doing is what you really want, and in a year like 2020, leaning into the chaos might just be the way forward.

“Everyone needs to engage in career development and management during their career lives,” Gina Bell, director of Extraordinary You told PEDESTRIAN.TV.

“COVID-19 is an example of what can happen when life throws you a curveball and if you don’t have the tools and strategies regarding knowing how to pivot in your work or career, you will find yourself at a disadvantage.”

So, before you get cracking on the job boards *cough* PEDESTRIAN JOBS *cough*, here are some tips to remember when setting out to change career direction.

Weigh up your current job

Part of knowing what you want is knowing where you are now. Rather than diving head-first into something you’ll hate equally, consider what you want from a job that you’re not getting now.

Having a think about what you’re passionate about and what you can contribute to society is a great place to start. If you’re current job sucks in this respect, then maybe it’s time to reconsider your path.

On top of that, even basic things like working hours, location, and stress are factors which could help determine what career is right for you. Not a morning person? Maybe cross breakfast TV anchor off your list…

Talk to people who already have your dream job

Sometimes, things aren’t what they’re cracked up to be.

“You can use this time to research and explore your career options and speak to people who work in those fields to get an insight into what’s involved on a day-to-day basis,” Katie Roberts, director of Katie Roberts Career Counselling said.

They can also give you some tips on breaking into that specific industry, which tbh, is a godsend at a time like this.

Just because something looks fun, doesn’t mean there aren’t a bunch of boring, day-to-day responsibilities that also have to be taken care of. On the other hand, something that looks kind of crap could turn out sounding really appealing if you take the time to talk to those who know it best.

An internship (if you can find one!) is also one way to dip your toe in the water to see whether you like a career path or not.

You don’t necessarily need to go back to school

“Not every career requires further study,” Roberts told P.TV.

“It will depend on your existing qualifications and experience and whether they are transferable to the new career.”

Potential employers will often appreciate that you will have many transferable skills, even if you have a background in a different industry or studied something seemingly unrelated. Just make sure to make this clear on your resume.

Of course, not physically going back to uni or TAFE doesn’t mean it’s time to completely switch off, either.

For example, if you decide you do need to upskill a tad, there are plenty of free, online courses to choose from, all from the comfort of iso.

“Learning does not stop once you complete school or a university degree,” Bell added.

Don’t blindly chase money

“It is important that individuals don’t just make a decision based solely on an emerging area,” Bell said.

Just because weird roles like medical tele-storytellers and cyber security defenders might be in demand in future doesn’t mean they’re necessarily the right jobs for you, personally.

Sure, you could change careers and end up with a pay rise, but if you don’t actually prefer your new job, then you’re back at square one.

It’s better focus on the smaller things that will matter during your work hours.

Be patient, open-minded and relaxed

Good things take time, and even the experts agree.

“It won’t happen overnight, so patience and persistence is necessary when changing careers,” Roberts said.

Similarly, be open-minded. After all, that is the whole point of mixing things up by changing career path. If things don’t go exactly to plan, embrace it.

“If you are fixed in your mindset, you will struggle,” Bell added.