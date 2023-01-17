You Studios specialises in everything in film and photography, boasting a large team of creative experts. They currently have an exciting opportunity for a Junior Photographer to work alongside a team of photographers and designers in their Sydney studio. In this role you will take a high volume of family portraits. You will be a bubbly character so you can easily build rapport with the families and to make booking calls and confirm client appointments. You will also coordinate with designers to help them understand the client requirements and may be asked to participate in trade shows and conventions. If this opportunity sounds exciting to you, apply now!

Glitch Productions is an independent animation studio based in Sydney. Their Youtube channels, SMG4 and Glitch Productions, have over 7 million subscribers together, more than 3 billion views, and are still growing strong. Glitch are currently looking for an experienced and diligent Marketing Manager to assist in strategising and managing all our ongoing marketing campaigns, merchandise programs and shepherding the production for advertising materials for said campaigns. Because Glitch operates entirely on the internet and markets to an audience that frequently uses the internet, the candidate MUST have a strong understanding of internet/gen z culture. That is, they should know what all the latest memes, internet trends, and big influencers are on the internet. To nail this job you will also need to have a strong understanding of gaming/animation/anime/pop culture. If all this excites the hell out of you, apply now!

TMRW Music Group is a boutique Sydney based Record Label, Touring and Events Agency, representing the most in demand electronic artists & DJs from Australia and around the world. TMRW is looking for a Junior Agent who will work closely with the General Manager of Touring and other agents to help plan and manage domestic and international tours and you will also have the opportunity to build and develop your own roster of artists. Some of your duties will include: planning and managing domestic and international tours as requested by GM/Senior Agents, following up agent leads, chasing invoices/contracts/artwork, searching out new opportunities and identifying strong, up and coming domestic artists in the industry. If you think this is the perfect opportunity for you and would like to be part of the TMRW team please, apply now!

TMRW Music Group is a boutique Sydney based Record Label, Touring and Events Agency, representing the most in demand electronic artists & DJs from Australia and around the world. TMRW is on the hunt for a part-time Touring Logistics Coordinator, you will work closely with the Touring Operations Manager, other Logistics Coordinator and Agents to manage domestic and international tours. Some of your responsibilities will include: supporting the booking agents in organising all performance dates for the Artists, coordinating all travel and accommodation requirements for Artists performing interstate and internationally and ensuring good relationships are built and maintained with each client and venue. To nail this role you will have solid experience in a similar capacity as an Administrator, Events or Touring Co-ordinator. If this sounds like the role you are looking for please, apply now!