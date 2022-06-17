At Nūdo, they aren’t just a kick ass team of wedding planners and event designers, they also happen to run four of Melbourne’s best wedding venues, being The Button Factory, Chapel 1885, The Wool Mill and Gather & Tailor. Their venues range from traditional wedding venues through to outdoor garden or small spaces to house your micro wedding. Nūdo are currently looking for a full-time Senior Content Producer based in Melbourne who lives and breathes social media! They want the successful candidate to create and distribute relevant and gorgeous content for Nūdo and its portfolio of brands and venues, both on their social media platforms and company websites. They want this role to take ownership of driving organic growth across their digital channels by creating both visual and written content. Some of your responsibilities will include: creating content that is on brand and accurate across all brands and lead generation through social media channels, campaigns, content creation and optimisation. To be successful in this role you will have a Bachelor of Digital Marketing or Communications. Have the ability to work across multiple brands, writing in various tone of voice at the one time and have experience managing multiple social media accounts. If you want to work hard and laugh often, this could be the role for you! Apply now!

Relaunched in 2008, DECJUBA has become a leading privately owned, Australian retailer. Aiming to deliver amazing at every touch point, they have grown their store footprint, from 6 stores to over 120 stores today. There is an exciting opportunity for a full-time Social Media Manager to join the Melbourne team. This role will be responsible for building on their successful social media channels, delivering AMAZING to their passionate social followers through compelling and commercial content. They are on the lookout for a creative leader, with direct experience producing, writing, and editing content for all social media platforms. You will have an eye for what’s trending in fashion and culture and know how to drive engagement, as well as revenue. If you have strong knowledge of social media technology, trends, and best practices and have 4+ years of relevant experience, with a portfolio of work to demonstrate this then this could be the role for you! Apply now!

At You Studios they have an exciting opportunity for a Family Portrait Photographer to work with a large team of photographers and designers in one of Sydney’s most exclusive photography studios, overlooking Sydney harbour. The Job entails you to take a high volume of family portraits in their professional studios. They require a bubbly personality to make booking calls and confirm client appointments. In this role you’ll need to be able to build rapport and find common ground with people as fast as possible. You will gather detailed information giving good insight into the client and coordinate with designers to help them understand the client requirements. If you’re an experienced photographer with advanced sales training, this could be the opportunity for you! Apply now!

I Quit Sugar is Australia’s largest health and wellness community who are passionately following a low sugar life. Established 11 years ago, IQS is in a new stage of growth as they relaunch their new website and blog, tick program and partnerships. IQS are thought leaders, and idea generators who love to find facts and help inform without the BS. IQS are looking for a full-time Junior Copywriter/Editor to join the energetic team based in Sydney. They require a highly motivated self starter to write engaging, speedy copy, on time and on brief. Come up with bright, original ideas and passionately believe in quality at every stage. Follow trends and news and be able to spin out new relevant content that their community is hungry to read. Produce content that is factual and informative and drives great engagement. You will be responsible for planning, researching and creating anything from compelling articles and social posts to eDMs, sharp shareable reels to SEO driven long form pieces; you will be generating new formats and ideas. To succeed in this role you will have the ability to deliver both long copy (blogs, editorial, eDMs) as well as short, sharp copy for social. You’ll also have an interest in health and wellness and must love words and visuals. Sound like you? Apply now!