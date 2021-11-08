Images That Sell are a photographic studio producing content and eCommerce imagery for fashion and lifestyle brands. They have a really impressive client list and with over twenty staff they are Australia’s marketing leader in this area. They are currently looking for a full time Studio Assistant/Digital Operator to join their dynamic team in Sydney!

They want someone who is young, energetic and has proficiency with Capture One, Photoshop Wacom Tablet, Canon cameras and Profoto equipment Aperture lighting.

This role is 5 days a week from roughly 8am to 5pm daily.

If you have the relative experience to join their team, check it out & apply now!

Dinosaur Designs are currently looking for a Casual Retail Assistant to join their Sydney team, across their Strand Arcade, Paddington and Extinct stores.The role requires a flexible candidate with a minimum of four days availability over the Christmas period. They want someone who has a passion for design, an eye for detail and merchandising, with great style. The role does require someone with previous experience in a retail or similar environment, as your assist their customers through styling and sales.

If you are driven and motivated to meet and exceed sales targets, love retail, jewellery, homewares and people, this could be the perfect role for you!You will need excellent communication skills and the ability to provide the highest level of customer service, with an eye for detail and a positive attitude.Check out the full job description & apply now!

At You Studios, they have an exciting opportunity for you to work with a large team of photographers and designers in one of Sydney’s most exclusive photography studios, overlooking Sydney harbour. As Photography Studio Manager, the role entails you to take a high volume of family portraits in our professional studios working Wednesday to Sunday. They require a bubbly personality to make booking calls and confirm client appointments, take photos and run design sessions.

The ideal candidate will need photography experience, will build rapport and find common ground with people as fast as possible, gather detailed information giving them a good insight into the client and coordinate with designers to help them understand the clients requirements. If you have up to 3 years experience in this space, check out the full job description & apply now!

Megaphone Marketing is one of Australia’s leading digital agencies, ever-evolving to remain at the forefront of the industry and with an increasing number of awards on the wall. They are looking for an Office Administrator to work in their exciting and fast-paced organisation in Melbourne, dedicated to building positive change for businesses and employees alike. They want someone who loves to be challenged, makes every effort to build positive, working relationships with everyone you come into contact with and has outstanding communication skills and strong initiative.

Ideally, you will also have a strong interest in marketing principles, with an eagerness to learn. If you’re at the beginning stages of your career and hungry to learn from the best, this is the role for you! is one of Australia’s leading digital agencies, ever-evolving to remain at the forefront of the industry and with an increasing number of awards on the wall. They are looking for anto work in their exciting and fast-paced organisation in, dedicated to building positive change for businesses and employees alike. They want someone who loves to be challenged, makes every effort to build positive, working relationships with everyone you come into contact with and has outstanding communication skills and strong initiative.Ideally, you will also have a strong interest in marketing principles, with an eagerness to learn. If you’re at the beginning stages of your career and hungry to learn from the best, this is the role for you! Apply now!

Still job hunting? Find out more about our ethical jobs & non-for-profit jobs, jobs in WA and our jobs in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Gold Coast and more.