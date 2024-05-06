Featured jobs: VEHLA, The Kindred Co & EVA

VEHLA is seeking a Customer Service and General Manager Assistant to join their Sydney based team. You will be responsible for customer service and community engagement on their social media accounts, as well as assisting their General Manager with influencer and digital marketing strategies. In this role you will be the first point of contact for all of VEHLA’s customers and influencers on Instagram. You will engage with the VEHLA community and provide exceptional customer service ensuring that all DMs are replied to daily. You will also monitor content / media coverage across social media platforms whilst notifying the team with any notable placements and new talent collaboration opportunities. To be successful in this role you will have a genuine interest in customer service and influencer / digital marketing within the luxury space. If this sounds like the opportunity for you, apply now!

The Kindred Co is an evolving women’s fashion and lifestyle wholesaler based in Sydney. With three thriving brands they are looking for a talented Midweight Graphic Designer to add their creative team. In this role, you’ll be at the heart of exciting and creative projects, always learning and growing. You’ll fit right in if you thrive in a dynamic and vibrant environment! Some of your responsibilities will include: collaborating closely with their Art Director and Graphic Designer, liaising with internal staff and developing strong relationships with our stakeholders and crafting engaging content for our social media platforms, including captivating photography, dynamic video, and eye-catching graphics. To be successful in this role you’ll have a minimum of 4 years’ experience as a Graphic Designer and will be experienced in print and digital media, including but not limited to: Lookbooks, booklets, packaging, flyers, posters, EDMs, web graphics and social media content. If you are passionate about fashion, design, and creating captivating content this is the role for you! Apply now!

Eva designs furniture that’s made for living. What started with an award-winning mattress-in-a-box has grown into a range of high-quality homewares and furniture. Eva is looking for a Senior Digital Designer to amplify thumb stopping digital content and design across all their social platforms. You’ll be designing and developing new website content, supporting the team and touching all parts of the business with your design skills. You’ll also support their product team for all print and packaging designs. Working under the guidance of their Senior Content Manager, you’ll also participate in the creative direction of shoots and campaigns. The ideal person will need to be comfortable taking a simple brief and executing it, at home in a change-is-the-only-constant style start up & be comfortable in collaborative team environment. Sound awesome? Apply now!