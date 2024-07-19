Featured jobs: The Embassy, Front, Back and Sides & Brie Leon

The Embassy is a boutique creative communications and social media management agency based in Sydney. They’re here for anything digital, from a scroll-stopping social content to clever advertising creative and influencer marketing. The Embassy is currently looking for a passionate Brand Coordinator in Social Media with excellent scope to grow. This role will join their team of hands-on Brand Coordinators and Brand Manager, Creative Writers and Production Crew to work across a versatile range of clients. As a Brand Coordinator, you will be responsible for managing the day-to-day social media activities for their clients while supporting the growth of The Embassy. Your key responsibilities include: implementing and creating social media schedules, managing influencer marketing campaigns and capturing and editing regular content for Reels and TikToks using iPhone, tailored to a variety of clients. To nail this role you will have knowledge in social media (organic & paid) and influencer collaborations and have great attention to detail, planning and time management skills. This is an exciting role for a proactive and organised individual. If you believe you are the right fit, please apply now!

Front, Back and Sides is an established production studio which is dedicated to delivering high-quality content and outstanding client service. They are looking for a dynamic and detail-oriented Studio Manager to oversee the day-to-day operations of their Sydney studio. The Studio Manager is responsible for the day-to-day running of the studio and management of their clients. This includes overseeing processes to manage quality control, liaising with clients to the highest level of customer service, ensuring shoots are well organised and that we continue to deliver to the highest quality. In this role you will be responsible for: develop and implement processes to enhance studio efficiency, manage relationships with existing and potential clients, manage all shoot coordination. To succeed in this role you will have experience working in content studio, have good listening and communication skills and excellent customer service skills. If you’re passionate about photography, video, have a knack for organisation and thrive in a dynamic environment then this role is for you! Apply now!

Brie Leon is a women owned and operated business based in Sydney. They make accessories to be worn and treasured as a companion and memory. It’s jewellery and bags for business, pleasure and everything in between. A little trendy, more timeless – thoughtfully, slowly, considerately. An exciting role has opened up for a dedicated, self motivated creative who would love to be a part of the Brie Leon team on a full-time basis as an Accessories Designer. In this role you will be responsible for: concept creation for Brie Leon brand, focusing on women’s handbags, jewellery, small leather goods, accessories and footwear, design and sketch seasonal and core product as well as create spec sheets and technical briefing files for factories and reviewing all samples with design team and communicating changes to factories throughout the development process. To be successful in this role you will have at least 3 years’ experience in a similar fashion design role, have excellent up to date trend knowledge and interpretation and have great sketching ability and illustrator technical drawing skills. If this sounds like the opportunity for you, apply now!