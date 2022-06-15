Binyan is a global creative production company. A community of diverse thinkers, storytellers, and leaders of immersive architecture and beyond. They partner with a variety of clients and agencies, combine creativity with technology, push limits to achieve effective, inspiring work for both global and local audiences. Binyan is seeking an outstanding, team focused full-time Project Manager to join their team based in Melbourne. The Project Manager is a pivotal role and essentially acts as the communication hub and interface for Binyan Studios between the client and the creative team. In this you will confidently communicate with clients and manage their expectations. You will also proactively collate project information from external stakeholders and organise into internal production briefs. The role is dynamic, fast paced and often pressured so resilience, maturity and adaptability are essential components to succeed. To hit the ground running in this role 4+ years in Project or Account Management, Marketing, Property, Architecture or similar is preferred. If you are holistic and a proactive person who loves taking ownership and responsibility, this could be the role for you! Apply now!

The Haus Group has an opening for a keen Office Junior to join their creative and fun Sydney based team in a full-time role. The Haus Group is a parent company to a group of agencies specialising in public relations, experiential, social and digital marketing campaigns. They work with some of the world’s leading brands which form a broad range of categories which include groceries and alcohol, through to lifestyle technology and entertainment. Being the first point of contact, you will need to be super friendly, warm and engaging, be extremely organised and energetic, confident and unflappable. You will be proactive and have great time management skills. You will love multitasking and be known for your positive attitude and willingness to help. Some of your duties will include: boardroom diary management, managing catering, assisting PR teams where required and keeping the kitchens and bar fully stocked. If you’re excited to be part of the dynamic office, Apply now!

SOVERE is inspired by the Australian lifestyle, balancing coastal living with an inner city twist. SOVERE offers styles that embrace multi-wear and day to night dressing, encourage personal styling, enhance your body shape and enliven your existing wardrobe. SOVERE are looking for a full-time, Sydney based Digital Marketing Executive to be part of the exciting growth both in Australia and Internationally. This role will be responsible for managing and growing the website, with a direct focus on acquiring and maintaining new customers, processing orders, influencer outreach as well as the day to day management of brand identity, stock and customer service. You will enjoy a focused environment, get excited about growing sales and thrive in a start-up culture. You will work alongside the Designers and Businesses owners and have the ability to influence the business’ success. If you have a keen interest in the Fashion Industry and have a strong understanding and experience with Shopify, this could be the role for you! Apply now!

Hommey is Australia’s fastest direct to consumer homeware brands and they are currently expanding their team. They are on the hunt for a full-time Customer Success and Community Manager to join their Melbourne office. They are looking for someone who is passionate about improving the customer experience, has a keen interest in social media, content creation and understands the importance of brand. You will be responsible for managing all live chats and customer service enquiries via a ticketing platform and email platform. You will also answer all inbound and outbound phone calls and process and manage returns, order changes and anything customer related. In this role you’ll also get to work with their creative and content agency to create and implement influencer content whilst forming relationships and partnerships with interior designers, architects. If you’re hard working and motivated, this could be the role for you! Apply now!