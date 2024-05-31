Featured jobs: Untitled Group, Ilaboptics & Philotimo

Untitled Group is Australia’s largest independently-owned music and events company, renowned as the masterminds behind some much-loved festivals. Untitled are currently looking for a full-time Head of Touring (Live). Reporting to the Managing Partner, you will be responsible for driving the execution of their live touring strategies, collaborating closely with artists, and ensuring all aspects of live touring are operating efficiently, seamlessly, and effectively to consistently deliver an expectational live touring experience. To nail this role you’ll be an expert in executing strategy and managing day-to-day operations with complex and ever-changing demands. Your communication skills are superb and are second nature to you. You have an established reputation within the industry bringing a wealth of knowledge, experience and previously developed relationships to Untitled Group. If you love and know live touring inside and out this is the gig for you! Apply now!

Ilaboptics is a design, manufacturing and distribution house, bringing a unique and eclectic portfolio of eyewear collections from across the globe. Ilaboptics is looking for a part-time Social Media Assistant to manage accounts across their portfolio of exciting Australian and global brand names where you’ll deliver incredible content across platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, driving sales and engagement. They are looking for an energetic and switched-on self-starter with a genuine passion for all things social and all things fashion. Ideally, you will have experience in a similar role (agency or client-side) but not essential, and are equipped with the key skills required to execute social media end-to-end and hit the ground running. You will join a fun vibrant team based in a warehouse/showroom in Melbourne. If this sounds like you, apply now!

Philotimo is a business growth consultancy. They work alongside business owners to drive change, whether that relates to their bottom line, their broad aspirations or their next commercial leap. Philotimo are currently looking for a full-time Content Creator to join their Melbourne team. As a Content Creator at Philotimo you’ll have the opportunity to unleash your creativity and make a meaningful impact through your work. From crafting engaging social posts and producing compelling videos, to designing captivating graphics and curating social media content, you’ll play a key role in shaping their brand’s digital presence. In this role you will conceptualise and create high-quality content across various platforms and you’ll collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop content strategies that align with marketing objectives and brand voice. If you have proven experience in content creation, with a strong portfolio showcasing your writing, design, and/or multimedia skills, apply now! This could be the perfect opportunity for you!