Featured jobs: The 6AM Agency & Arms of Eve

The 6AM Agency is an integrated creative communications agency based in Sydney, with a deep heritage in wellbeing and good living communications, and a specialisation in owned/social/digital/content and earned/PR. They currently have an entry level creative Communications Coordinator role on offer for a recent graduate. Their CEO started her career as an intern and is deeply motivated about paying it forward and doing the same for others – giving them a break in their career to get started, with well renowned training. It is fast, smart and valuable on best practice in career progress – and, with a culture[EH2] that values honesty, authenticity and transparency and importantly someone who wants a seat at the table with a voice, to be heard! You will be responsible for supporting the team and ensuring the foundations of the agency services are in good shape. You will assist with managing media and influencer lists, generating media pitches and creating content with the team. If you have a desire to do something special and to make your mark in the agency as you start your communications career then this could be the opportunity for you! Apply Now!

The 6AM Agency is an integrated creative communications agency based in Sydney, with a deep heritage in wellbeing and good living communications, and a specialisation in owned/social/digital/content and earned/PR. They currently have an exciting 3-month opportunity in their Bondi office for an Intern who is keen to get immersed in the world of integrated communications – from the basic foundations of what supports a brilliant, smart and agile agency to learning how strategy is developed. You will be using their Effective Quality of Voice proposition called Precision Methodology, for brilliant client results delivering great return on their investment. You will have the opportunity to work closely with experienced professionals who are dedicated to helping you grow and succeed in the industry. If you have an interest in wellbeing, good living, health, and tech and share a genuine enthusiasm for purpose-led work and a desire to make the world a better place then this could be the internship for you! Apply now!

Arms of Eve are looking for a full-time Retail Store Manager for their newest store based in Sydney’s Bondi Junction Westfield. The Retail Store Manager will be responsible for managing day-to-day store operations, providing excellent customer service, ensuring customer satisfaction, and managing retail loss prevention. To be successful in this role you will have 3+ years in retail sales in fashion & accessories You will provide customer satisfaction and excellent customer service skills and have the ability to manage and motivate a team of sales associates, and display strong leadership abilities. If this sounds like the role for you, apply now!