Drip Labs is a digital marketing company that develops it’s own consumer products and promotes them online. They are looking to hire a passionate part time Videographer/Editor (SYD) who’ll be responsible for creating entertaining video ads that make people fall in love with their products. As well as producing video and image content, you’ll also be tasked in editing different variations of video formats for different social media channels including Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat, Tik Tok and Youtube. To apply you will need experience with videography, photography, editing, production setup and post production and a strong knowledge with Adobe Suite (or similar). Read more and apply here!

The 6AM Agency is a modern creative communications agency with a deep heritage in Wellbeing & Good Living Communications, and in owned and earned. They are seeking an Account Manager (SYD) (Or a Senior Account Executive) to be responsible for the supervision of account work performed by more junior staff. You will demonstrate sound working knowledge of integrated PR/Social/Content and Influencers and have a clear understanding of their unique offering. In this role, you will have client focused resposibilities as well as commercial/finacial, marketing/networking and leadership and strategic ones. Read more and apply here!

Pump Hair Care are looking for a full tine Picker/Packer (SYD). Hours are 8 am-4 pm Monday-Friday. Duties include printing orders, folding and preparing boxes, picking items directly from a packing list ,packaging the products ready for shipment. You’ll be working in a comfortable carpeted and climate-controlled packing room (no warehouse). Best suited for someone that doesn’t want to sit behind a desk and loves being on the go. Apply here!

