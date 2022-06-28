emd:digital is an established digital design & development agency specialising in web design & development with a range of clients in FMCG, Property & Construction, Not-For-Profit, Hospitality, Finance & Consultancy, Allied Health, Start Ups, Technology & Agriculture. They love working with their clients to create immersive, thought provoking websites from ideation & conceptualisation to design & development all the way through to launch. They have had a big year in 2022 so far winning a range of new clients and are now looking for a Mid – Senior UX / UI Web Designer to join their design team based in Melbourne. This role would suit an experienced UI / UX Web Designer with min 3 – 4+ years digital agency experience looking for their next career opportunity. The role is aimed at the right candidate wanting to take on a leadership role to oversee the creative & technical output of the existing design team consisting of 2 junior designers. In this role you will be responsible for: conceptualising creative ideas with the team & clients and creating visual designs for websites & building in Webflow. If you’re a designer at heart with strong technical prowess of the digital ecosystem this could be the role for you! Apply now!

Whisper Communications is on the hunt for a passionate PR Account Executive to join their dynamic and growing team based in Sydney. Whispr Communications is a boutique public relations agency that boasts an enviable client list of some of the world’s most iconic design brands. As Whispr is currently expanding they are looking for the right candidate to join their dynamic agency supporting brands in the luxury design, interiors, architecture, and lifestyle space.The role of PR Executive is a chance to work with a talented and supportive team and build your luxury brand experience. Some of your responsibilities will include: PR and Press Office – proactively establish strategic relationships and regular contact with individual journalists to aid in driving press office coverage across media. You will also write and edit content for websites, EDM, newsletters, and press releases. To be successful in this role, you will thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced environment and have attention to detail while also being adaptable in a changeable work environment. You will be capable, and solutions focused. You will understand captivating storytelling. The dream candidate for this position will be a natural writer who is looking to progress their career and have a passion for interiors and all things design. If this sounds like you, Apply now!

Eighth Day Sound is constantly investing for the future and looking to expand its crew base with team oriented audio professionals. Due to this expansion they are currently looking for a full-time Warehouse Operations Coordinator – Audio to be based in their Sydney warehouse. The Warehouse Operations role, will act as a key member of their Audio Department, assisting with logistics, inventory, preparation and storage of Audio hire equipment. The successful applicant must have a valid driver’s license, forklift license (preferential) and be a highly driven and motivated individual keen to adapt to their fast- paced environment. To be successful in this role you will have knowledge of/or experience in; professional audio equipment and/or the production of sound for live events, either in theatre, or the concert touring industry, and/or international events. What they really need is someone with a can-do attitude to help them get the show on the road! Is that you?!? Apply now!

MCMPR has an opportunity for an experienced Account Executive to join their Sydney based team working with leading global fashion and beauty clients. MCMPR is the Australian brand strategy and creative ideas agency of choice for aspirational global and domestic brands. They have been shaping and communicating client vision in the fashion, lifestyle, beauty, retail and luxury ecommerce spheres for over 26 years. As part of a dynamic, progressive and supportive work environment – the major areas of responsibility for this position include client servicing, media monitoring and conversion, event production and partnership coordination, accounts and office administration. The successful candidate will ideally have 1-2 years agency experience in a similar role working across fashion and beauty, influencer marketing and events experience with excellent industry references. Their ideal talent is a proactive collaborator who is creatively-minded, demonstrates attention to detail, has strong verbal and written communication, and problem solving skills. Sound like the dream role?!? Apply now!

Over the last decade 3rdspace has brought together an eclectic group of natural born storytellers to help some of the world’s most dynamic brands bring their purpose to life through content that hums, sings and shouts! 3rdspace currently has an exciting opportunity for an experienced Senior Account Manager / Project Manager to join their growing independent creative agency in Sydney. The ideal candidate is confident, proactive, and passionate; with experience in content creation, video production, and/or B2B marketing campaigns. They’re looking for someone who is keen to lead their accounts and progress in their role by providing next level client service and project management. Your key responsibilities will include: developing a strong, trusted and respectful relationship with your clients and your team and leading day-to-day client liaison & internal comms across your key accounts. To be successful in this role you will have 5 + years’ experience within an agency environment and proven experience leading campaign development, production and media. If you have the skills, experience and are keen to join the 3rdspace team, Apply now!