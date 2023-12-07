Featured jobs: TAG RE, Sounds Australia & Guardian Australia

If you are passionate about Property Management and want to develop your real estate career this is the job for you. TAG RE are looking for a Property Officer to join their growing award winning office in Sydney. You’ll be working with a young and energetic team who are highly respected and well known within the area. They’re looking for a highly motivated individual who is passionate about furthering their real estate career and helping their team grow! Some of your responsibilities will include: conducting open homes and routine inspections and organising tenancies, including sending leases, bonds and more. To be successful in this role you will be confident to take phone calls, have the ability to manage and prioritise your time and have excellent communication skills. If this sounds like the opportunity for you, apply now!

Sounds Australia is Australia’s national export initiative, established to deliver a cohesive and unified platform for Australian artists and music industry professionals at international showcase market events. Sounds Australia is looking to hire a full time Creative Producer to join their compact team based in Sydney. They are a small team who work very collaboratively, driven by the goal of fast-tracking Australian music success internationally. In this role you will raise the profile and visibility of Australian artists and industry in key international markets and you will encourage, develop and maintain positive and constructive working relationships with key industry and government partners and stakeholders. They are looking for someone with at least 5 years’ experience in the music industry who has the ability to travel to domestic and international showcase events where necessary and you should also be detail driven and systems oriented, with competency in photo and video editing with proficiency in social media applications to build brand presence and engagement. If this sounds like the role for you, apply now!

Guardian Australia is part of Guardian News & Media (GNM), publisher of theguardian.com. As a leading global media organisation, they are renowned for their pioneering independent journalism and our award-winning digital products. They are seeking an Account Director to join a collaborative, fun, supportive, yet high performing commercial team who are market leading and award winning. This role is responsible for generating revenue through selling creative advertising solutions across all of Guardian Australia’s products and platforms for a portfolio of clients. In this role you will bring in new business while growing existing client relationships within a Victorian portfolio, utilising a customer focused approach. You will work across the entire sales cycle to meet and exceed revenue growth targets, through developing creative content and display advertising campaign proposals and solutions that are varied in size. To be successful in this role you will have significant experience in a sales role in the media industry with a focus on new business development, and the ability to take a win-win approach with clients and have a good understanding of the Australian media landscape, media agencies, campaign management and display and content marketing. If you believe you are the person for the job please apply now!