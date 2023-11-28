Featured jobs: Scent Australia, LBDO & TAG RE

Scent Australia stands at the forefront of Scent Marketing in Australia, committed to delivering fine fragrance solutions to their esteemed clients. As trailblazers in the industry, they are in search of a talented Digital Marketing Manager to join their Melbourne based team, taking on a pivotal role in propelling their ongoing success. In this role you will create and lead the development and implementation of effective digital marketing strategies to enhance brand visibility and engagement. You will oversee a team of marketing freelancers, ensuring the successful execution of campaigns aligned with business objectives and your key KPI is on increasing quality leads to the sales team, primarily via digital channels, optimising performance across various platforms. To be successful in this role you will have a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business, or a related field and proven experience in a digital marketing management role, with a successful track record in lead generation through digital channels. If this sounds like the opportunity for you, apply now!

LBDO is looking for a passionate and creative Social Media Manager, who’s primary responsibility will be to plan and create content, growing LBDO’s TikTok platform. You will be required to lead the social media management and content creation, ensuring content is original, bespoke and on brand at all times. They need someone that lives and breathes TikTok and on-trend culture while regularly keeping up with social trends. Within the sexual wellness space, there are limitations as to what you can post, therefore the successful candidate isn’t afraid to think outside the box. You will collaborate with LBDO’s marketing team, founders and other creative professionals to develop effective and creative content strategies that align with LBDO’s objectives. Your goal will be to drive brand awareness, engagement, and conversions through compelling TikTok content. If this sounds like the gig for you and you’re based in Melbourne, apply now!

TAG RE are actively seeking a motivated and results-oriented Real Estate Sales Associate to join their thriving and young team based in Sydney. As a key member of their dynamic real estate office, you will play a pivotal role in the sales process from prospecting to attending appointments and closing deals. Some of your responsibilities will include: conducting thorough market research and actively seeking out potential clients through various channels, working closely with clients to understand their real estate needs and preferences and showcasing properties to clients, highlighting unique selling points and addressing any concerns. To be successful in this role you will have excellent communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills and be self-motivated with a strong drive to achieve and exceed sales targets. If you are a motivated individual who thrives in a competitive yet collaborative setting this is the role for you! Apply now!