Featured jobs: Squad, Search Property & Peppermint

As a content and marketing agency Squad is obsessed with creating impactful content for brands that drives meaningful action. Their skills range from creating full suite owned assets, to the alignment of trusted content creators, to communicate messages that move at the speed of culture. Squad is on the lookout for a Campaign Executive to join their Sydney team. You will play a pivotal role in implementing client campaigns. You will collaborate with internal stakeholders and clients to develop and execute effective and innovative content strategies. Here’s some of the stuff you can expect to be doing if you join Squad: cultivate and implement influencer client plans, ensuring alignment with campaign objectives, effectively communicate and negotiate with talent management to maintain margins and foster positive relationships and produce and manage social content calendars for major retail, alcohol, and wellness brands, ensuring timely and engaging content delivery. To nail this role you will have a minimum 1-2 years experience in a similar role and have had exposure to implementing and planning content and influencer campaigns. If this sounds like the perfect opportunity for you, Apply now!

Search Property is founded by Australia’s #1 Real Estate Youtuber Ravi Sharma (Personal Finance with Ravi). Their mission is to help more everyday Australian’s to invest in the right assets to build their property portfolio and work towards financial freedom. Search Property is currently for a dynamic Content Production and Social Media Manager who will help bring digital content expertise to the creative brainstorming processes for content ideas and creation. In this role you will plan and research new content ideas that are in line with trending topics and sounds on social media and liaise with our marketing agencies to make sure the strategy between emails, ads and organic content are in line every month. To be successful in this role you will have proven experience as a Content Producer/Social Media Manager or a similar role and have a solid understanding of social media platforms, trends, and best practices. If you are ready to join one of the fastest growing real estate companies in Australia then this is the role for you! Apply now!

Peppermint is a print and digital publication created by a small and passionate team, covering style, sustainability, sewing and substance. They’re looking for an experienced Advertising Sales Manager to work three to four days per week overseeing advertising and partnerships while nurturing positive relationships with beautiful brands for both print and digital platforms. Some of your responsibilities will include: print and digital advertising sales to new and existing clients, pursuing and following up new advertising leads and developing targeted personalised proposals of advertising packages and media partnerships (including print, digital, newsletter and other platforms) along with negotiating final agreements.To nail this role you’ll have a minimum of two years (preferably five years) experience working in sales and account management and excellent communication and people skills. If you’re confident, friendly, super-organised and have an outstanding track record of sales and account management this is the role for you! Apply now!