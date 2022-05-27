Spaces Interactive is an award-winning experience solutions group on a journey to being the best at what they do – building the live and digital experiential agency of tomorrow, today. A passionate team of innovative thinkers and doers, they believe in the extraordinary. They are not like anyone else and neither is their approach. As the Sydney/Melbourne based Marketing Coordinator for Spaces Interactive you will be working full-time as part of their growing team, working to help them grow as they expand their client base and portfolio. Reporting to the Director of Strategy and Partnerships and naturally curious, you’ll be surrounded by like-minded designers, producers and content creators and supported by a great leadership team – an environment that is friendly and collaborative with people who love watching their colleagues and clients succeed. In this role you’ll support the marketing strategy and implementation of the plan across B2B campaigns. You will also coordinate content and day-to-day marketing activities into a seamless, cross-channel approach, including owned, earned and paid channels. To succeed in this role you will have an eye for detail and identify and implement efficiencies in Spaces processes. You’ll also have developed written skills with an ability to optimise content. Sound like the role for you? Apply now!

UMM is a creatively-led communications agency that works with some of the most exciting local and global brands, within the Consumer Tech, Gaming, TV Production, and Luxury Lifestyle arena, alongside events. UMM is on the hunt for a passionate Social Media Graduate to join the Sydney team as a Social Media Coordinator. The agency offers a strong and reputable pedigree in integrated communications, leading campaign strategy and creation for key brands in consumer tech, gaming, music, TV content, FMCG, festivals, homewares and lifestyle.If you live for every new social media and digital industry development, thrive in a fast-paced environment and want to be part of a creative culture where your voice will be heard, then UMM is the agency for you. You will be responsible for assisting UMM’s Social Media Executive with Community Management on social channels along with creating content plans and scheduling social content. To be successful in this role you will have a passion for Social Media and content and be both analytical and creative. If you’re excited about this opportunity, Apply now!

Good Beer Company has an awesome gig for an experienced Functions Manager who has previously worked across multi venues and is able to mentor a direct report. Your role will be primarily based at their Sydney Head Office while at times you’ll need to be in their venues throughout Sydney. You’ll be responsible for handling all functions and group reservations from first point of enquiry to post event follow up. You’ll also drive sales and convert enquiries and host site inspections. To nail this job you’ll hold experience at Management level and have excellent product knowledge and experience across food and beverage including craft beer. If this sounds great to you, Apply now!

Carriageworks is the largest and most significant contemporary multi-arts centre of its kind in Australia. The Carriageworks Artistic Program is ambitious, risk taking and provides significant support to leading Australian and international artists through commissioning and presenting contemporary work. The program is artist-led and emerges from Carriageworks’ commitment to reflecting social and cultural diversity. There is currently a position available for a full-time Producer – Events based in Sydney. The Producer, Events role is one of two roles to work closely with the Director, Events and Production in the planning and delivery of events associated with Carriageworks Commercial activity, First Nations, Artistic and performance programs. The position works closely with the Commercial, Production and Technical Teams to ensure that event management is of the highest standard, meets / exceeds client expectations and continues to build Carriageworks’ outstanding reputation in the delivery of high-quality experiences. Your key responsibilities will include: producing events and providing event management services as directed by the Director, Production and Events. You will also be responsible for ensuring a consistent and high-level presentation standard is achieved for all events and projects. To be successful in this role you will have tertiary qualifications in a relevant discipline or extensive experience in events management and also be experienced in database management and venue-management software applications. If this sounds like you, Apply now!