Featured jobs: SHA PR, The Pacific Fitness and Pilates & Unyoked

SHA PR is an award-winning lifestyle communications agency specialising in the beauty, health and wellness sector and are currently recruiting an experienced full-time Social Media Coordinator to join their beauty and lifestyle communications agency in Sydney. The role of the Social Media Coordinator is to provide support to the Social Media Director, focusing primarily on the creation of engaging content for SHA clients, as well as community management and planning. This includes all social media channels, Instagram, Facebook and TIKTOK. In this role you will be responsible for: creating monthly content calendars, scheduling content across the SHA client portfolio, preparing weekly and monthly reports, researching and implementing strategies to support account growth and engagement across the SHA client portfolio. If you’re a beauty junkie and lives and breathes beauty and you’re obsessed with social media, you know all the latest trends and you do the majority of your communicating through social platforms then this could be the perfect opportunity for you! Apply now!

The Pacific Fitness and Pilates gym, located in Sydney, combines both reformer pilates and a functional based training to ensure you learn how to move well with good form! The Pacific is currently looking for a Social Media Manager to take charge of all social media platforms. You will have a strong understanding of advertising and creating content that is engaging for the correct audience. The Pacific is a small community gym and they are keen to get someone onboard who is local and shares a passion for health and fitness. If you think this could be the role for you, apply now!

Unyoked, the travel start-up that’s all about unplugging and unwinding in the wilderness is looking for a casual Warehouse Retail Coordinator to help out in the Sydney warehouse. In this role you will be responsible for transporting new deliveries from loading into the warehouse space and responsible for transporting orders for pickup from the warehouse to the loading zone. You will ensure the warehouse is kept organised, dry and secure and inventory is processed, organised and stored in accordance with Unyoked standards. This role would suit someone that has an enthusiastic attitude and strong sense of responsibility and who is capable of manual handling. If this is you, apply now!