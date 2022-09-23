SHA PR is an award-winning lifestyle PR & Social Media agency specialising in the beauty, health and wellness sector. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, they are a team of strategists, publicists, copy writers, graphic designers, social media connoisseurs and beauty junkies. They have an unparalleled reputation within Australia for helping to build beauty brands within the market. SHA is recruiting for a casual Social Media Assistant for 3 days per week. This is an excellent opportunity to begin your career in the social media industry, working with an impressive list of clients in the beauty & wellness space. The role requires you to be highly organised, hardworking and enthusiastic whilst learning from a fun and reputable team. This is an entry level role and would be suitable for someone who has completed an internship, is in their final year of study, or recently graduated. Some of your duties will include: working alongside the social media managers to produce content in-house including shooting and editing stills and video, community engagement and uploading and scheduling content. If you are in the know about what is happening and understand the importance of every role in the agency and are willing to do what it takes to get the job done then this could be the role for you! Apply now!

Technical Audio Group (TAG) is a leading audio products importer and national wholesaler with offices in Sydney and Melbourne. With a long and successful history in the audio industry, TAG has assembled a world-class team and provides a unique work environment with numerous benefits for staff. Audio-Technica are seeking a qualified Sales Representative to visit customers and sell products into the Hi-Fi, independent record and musical instrument retail markets. A knowledge of professional and consumer audio within these markets is a must. This sales representative will have a strong understanding of the sales process, excelling at generating leads and building relationships. The ideal candidate will be a quick learner with strong negotiating skills and the ability to showcase TAG offerings in a compelling way. Often tasked with visiting clients in the field and giving presentations, it’s essential that the sales rep be personable and professional as you will need to maintain working relationships with existing clients to ensure exceptional service and identification of potential new sales opportunities. If you have 3-5 years in sales within an audio setting then this is the position for you! Apply now!

Hermetica Flowers is one of Sydney’s top experimental florists, founded in 2013 and specialising in high-impact, structural bouquets and captivating botanical installations. Their clients range from individual retail customers to PR agencies, event organisers and some of Sydney’s top hospitality and luxury brands. Operating out of its recently launched flagship space Hermetica is a specialised, creative team of florists, calligraphers, store assistants and couriers. Hermetica Flowers is currently looking for a trained and skilled Calligrapher to join their Sydney team. This job is a fantastic opportunity to perfect your handwriting skills whilst gaining speed and confidence in your craft. Your primary task will be to write 20-40 letters per day on their stationary for bouquets/events. Secondary tasks include helping the team take orders, managing couriers, liaising with customers, and supporting the team to execute their creative concepts. If this role sounds like you, Apply now!

Trinity Grammar School has an opportunity for a Communications Specialist to join their Marketing and Communications team based in Sydney. You will play a vital role in engaging with their School community and leaders on anything from strategy and transformational change to operational communications and showing care for parents and staff. The Communications Specialist is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations and management of the School’s Digital Communications Eco-system that serves the Trinity community. You will lead a community of content owners and creators, maintaining overall quality control on content and design as well as developing and implementing policies and standards to ensure effective and engaging content that meets the needs of their audiences. This role requires an established professional looking for a new challenge, is a high performer and loves to engage people through awesome communications. You will have tertiary qualifications to support your application. If you’re excited about this opportunity please apply now!