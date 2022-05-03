Mumbrella CommsCon’s PR Agency of the Year 2021, Poem Group is looking for a full-time PR Senior Account Executive based out of Sydney. Poem is bored of boring PR and understands how to earn a place for brands in people’s lives thanks to their deeply human approach to culture-first creative PR. Client partners include Nespresso, Sony PlayStation, Nespresso, KitKat, Menulog, TEDxSydney, Oporto, Impossible Foods, Krispy Kreme, Icebreaker and Place Management NSW (The Rocks & Darling Harbour). Some of your responsibilities include: Implementing media and influencer engagement plans and monitoring and identifying media opportunities for clients. To be successful in this role you’ll have 18 months to two years of consumer PR agency or in-house consumer PR experience and have strong written and verbal communication skills. If you see yourself being a part of the POEM team, Apply now!

The Photo Studio Australia is looking for an Intern Photographer Assistants to be a part of their studio. This will be a great position for anyone who is passionate about fashion/portrait photography and wants to get hands-on studio experience working in a dynamic, fun-filled environment. The Photo Studio Australia is an industry leader in innovative magazine style fashion portraits & modelling portfolios, with over 50 staff across their already established warehouse studios in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. They are a studio that is fast-paced, energetic and passionate about what they do. Their mission is to push boundaries and inspire diversity in the modelling industry, while showing that everybody can look amazing on camera. And that’s where YOU come in. In this role you will get to learn from industry leaders with years of experience and you’ll be able to use the studio towards the end of your internship, to build and work on your own portfolio. You’ll learn about the daily operations of the studio and you will interact with clients & assist with their photoshoot experience. This is an amazing chance to get better at what you love. Apply now!

Elefant Traks has always been an artist-centred label. Started in 1998 by a group of friends, some of whom would then go on to form The Herd, it was founded on multiculturalism and a sense of community. The ultimate aim has always been about creating and releasing music that stood for something. Decades later Elefant Traks has established itself as one of the leading independent hip hop and electronic music businesses in the country. They pride themselves on being a family, having each other’s backs and buzzing in the joys and power of creating music. The Creative Project Manager sees the whole picture of an artist’s presence, the concepts of who they are and where their music can fit. You will coordinate single, EP and album campaigns, as well as oversee strategy for 1-3 tours per year. You are passionate about music culture and understanding the creative vision of each artist, but also unafraid to fail in the pursuit of innovation and original ideas. The ultimate goal is to uncover ways to reach audiences. You have a strategic mindset and an understanding of the Elefant Traks brand and ethos, keeping good communication with internal and external stakeholders. It’s important that you have experience in the music industry and know how it works. If the artist creates the songs that move the world, the Creative Project Manager is the key to getting those songs to the people. If you’re based in Sydney and are a passionate music fan who wants to see artists win this is absolutely the role for you! Apply now!

Soda Communications is a boutique PR agency located in Melbourne. They are currently on the hunt for a full-time Senior Account Manager – Property and Hospitality. The team operates within a fairly flat structure, in a collaborative and supportive environment. Soda clients are second-to-none, both in the categories they represent as well as the relationship they have with them. They are serious about their holistic approach to work/life balance and there’s no need to be burning the candle at both ends. The team likes to work efficiently and effectively, and have a genuine interest in their clients and what they want to achieve. At Soda you work in teams, with everyone helping out when there’s serious editorial pitching to be done. Central to their work is storytelling and relationship management, and everyone who works within the business will need to be adequately skilled for this.To be successful in this role you’ll need to have a minimum of six year’s agency experience. If you think this could be the role for you, Apply now!