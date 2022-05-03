Art Pharmacy are art curators, placemakers, digital art consultants and art consultants. Art Pharmacy is a full service art and culture agency. Sugar Glider Digital manages all the digital side of the business. They curate, manage and deliver creative projects that culturally enrich spaces and tell sophisticated, interesting and people centric stories about place, community and creativity. They are a small team that works together collaboratively with a curious nature. Art Pharmacy is looking for a Marketing Coordinator to join their Sydney team on a full-time basis. The purpose of the role is to promote and curate projects for marketing distribution through all social media channels. This job is to be the noisy one in the team who lets everyone know what the business is up to. You will be highly collaborative with the rest of the team, but ultimately you are the one they will look to for advice on anything media related. This role has an extremely flexible jobs list in that no day will be the same, but in short, you will: document projects on their website and social media, organise interviews with journalists and collaborate with creatives / other parties to promote the clients work and Art Pharmacies. To nail this job you will be a strong writer and a quick thinking creative, who can come up with ideas. If you’re super excited about what you see here, Apply now!

Mumbrella CommsCon’s PR Agency of the Year 2021, Poem Group is looking for a full-time PR Account Executive based out of Sydney. Poem is bored of boring PR and understands how to earn a place for brands in people’s lives thanks to their deeply human approach to culture-first creative PR. Client partners include Nespresso, Sony PlayStation, Nespresso, KitKat, Menulog, TEDxSydney, Oporto, Impossible Foods, Krispy Kreme, Icebreaker and Place Management NSW (The Rocks & Darling Harbour). Some of your responsibilities include: Support and implement media and influencer programs to generate coverage for clients and write original, creative media materials including but not limited to media alerts and releases, blogs, newsletters and bios. To succeed in this role you will have 6 months to 1 year experience in a consumer PR agency or in-house PR role. You’ll also have a passion for food & drink, gaming, pop culture, mainstream news and client brand markets and have strong written and verbal communication skills. If this sounds good to you, Apply now!

AliceK.MGMT is a full-service influencer-led content agency based in Sydney that focuses on nurturing their talent and creating long-lasting partnerships within the Skincare, Beauty, Fashion and Lifestyle world. They regularly work with incredible brands such as Mecca / Olay / FrankBody / L’oreal just to name a few. They are currently looking for a wonderful Social Media / Junior Influencer Intern to grow with the company. Experience is not essential and can be taught but it is beneficial if you do have a PR, social media, marketing, or booking background. Make no mistake, they are looking to hire at the end of this internship (casual only) and so making sure it’s the right fit is imperative for both parties of course! This role is 1 x day a week, for 5-6hrs only for 3 months. To be successful in this internship you will need to be highly motivated, takes initiative and enjoys it. You’ll also have the ability to scout new talent across IG / TT and be fluent across IG / TT and able to see new trends emerging. If you would like to be part of this exciting opportunity, Apply Now!

Football Australia (FA) is the national governing body for football in Australia, situated on the lands of the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. Football Australia took transformative steps in 2020 and released its ‘XI Principles – for the future of Australian football’, which advances eleven principles that underpin a bold and innovative 15-year vision and new strategic agenda for Australian football. At the centre of the XI Principles is the recognition of the strength and diversity of the Australian football family. They are the melting pot of two million participants represented by over 200 different cultures. No other sport within the Australian sporting landscape offers the type of inherent diversity which football does. This diversity in culture, ideas, and experience makes them strong and prepares them to take advantage of the opportunities embodied in the XI Principles. FA are currently looking for a full-time Creative Manager. Reporting to the General Manager – Marketing, this Sydney-based role will create, lead, direct, inspire and manage the visual identity for Football Australia and its entire brand, product and program architecture. You will be responsible for the creation, development, monitoring and approval of creative and brand design across all forms – from conception to delivery. You will also make high level creative and visual brand decisions across owned, partner, football network and media channels. You will need to be a collaborative leader and team player that inspires and has a strong work ethic and can manage multiple projects at one time to succeed in this role. If you want to be part of this opportunity, Apply now!