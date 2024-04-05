Featured jobs: Outsourced Doers & Eva

Outsourced Doers is the world’s fastest-growing virtual assistant company for online entrepreneurs. They’re a dynamic and creative company at the forefront of digital marketing, known for their compelling Social Media Video Ads that capture millions of views each month. They currently have an incredible opportunity for a Junior Videographer Intern to join their Sunshine Coast team for a 6-month position. This paid internship is perfect for someone passionate about video production, eager to learn advanced techniques, and ready to unleash their creativity in a supportive yet challenging environment. You’ll be directly involved in various aspects of video production, from strategy and storyboarding to production and post-production collaboration. The videos you create will get millions of views every month with real-time data on engagement to help you make decisions on future creative. If you have the ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment this is role for you! Apply now!

Eva is here to fill your home with thoughtful furniture and homewares! They are currently looking for a full-time Retail Showroom Lead as they create their first retail experience in Melbourne! Reporting to the Head of Operations & Product, you’ll be an integral part to all things sales and operations at their brand new retail store. You’ll be responsible for bringing the Eva brand to real life (!) and be at the helm of building their retail team. No two days will be the same – from solving problems in a fast-paced environment to getting your hands right in. As a people person, you’ll have the opportunity to flex your retail management skills within a dynamic and fast-paced direct-to-consumer start up. Most importantly, you’ll be able to fuel your passion for interiors and making customers smile. If you have a minimum 2-years experience working in retail or sales and are passionate about both creating exceptional customer experiences and hitting sales KPI this is the opportunity for you! Apply now!