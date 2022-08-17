BresicWhitney is looking for an ambitious and forward-thinking full-time Videographer to drive the next stage of their brand’s film development. BresicWhitney believes in continually reinventing what’s expected from property visuals, creating unique experiences that ignite viewer desires and the want to see more. The successful candidate will have experience directing, shooting and editing film for social, and editorial content. Experience ideating concepts and developing treatments is also essential. They are looking for a creative thinker with a skill for creating thought-provoking visual snapshots or creating a film-like delivery from property content. You will be a team-player, whilst being able to work in an independent and self-sufficient manner. If you’re ready for the challenge and you would like to be part of a growing and forward-thinking Sydney based brand, Apply now!

Outsourced Doers match trained marketing Virtual Assistants (who they call Doers), with busy, time-poor online entrepreneurs (who they call Founders). With over 1,000 Doers and Founders from over 50 countries, they’re helping Founders globally to work less and achieve more. Outsourced Doers are looking for a full-time Digital Marketing Executive that has experience in direct response paid media, funnel building, email marketing, direct response copywriting, social media and conversion rate optimisation. You will be tech-savvy, display initiative and have a passion for digital marketing strategy and implementation to support one of the fastest-growing entrepreneurial companies in Australia. You will be supported by their Head of Marketing, an experienced team of paid media buyers, direct response copywriting professionals and marketing automation experts. Some of your daily responsibilities will include: leading the development and execution of digital marketing campaigns and strategies, maintaining and optimising brand websites as well as creating online marketing funnels for lead generation and the development and execution of customer lifecycle and re-engagement strategies. If you have 3-5 years’ experience as a Digital Marketing Executive or similar role and have a proficient understanding of digital marketing concepts and best practices this could be your next role! Apply now!

Art Pharmacy are art curators, placemakers, digital art consultants and art consultants. Art Pharmacy is a full service art and culture agency based in Sydney. Sugar Glider Digital manages all the digital side of the business. They curate, manage and deliver creative projects that culturally enrich spaces and tell sophisticated, interesting and people centric stories about place, community and creativity. They are a small team that works together collaboratively with a curious nature. Art Pharmacy is looking for a full-time Artist Liaison and Assistant Project Manager to be the first point of contact for their artists and manage, grow and support their database of artists. You will also support a variety of art projects from placemaking public art strategy to curated corporate collections. Your key tasks will include: project management support, overseeing project success and supporting with content presentations. This is a high-paced role in a dynamic office with no two days being the same. A passion for art and culture is a must! If this sounds like you, Apply now!