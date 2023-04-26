Mountain Culture Beer Co are looking for a team of Brand Ambassadors, 1 in NSW, 1 in QLD and 1 in Victoria to join the crew to spread the good word of Mountain Culture far and wide. They’ve got pretty lofty ambitions and a giant new brewery to support it. The best way for people to learn and fall in love with Mountain Culture is to taste it. And your job will be to get Mountain Culture tasted by as many people as possible (18+, obviously). This is where you come in. Their Brand Ambassadors will form a new team in the Marketing gang, working remotely from wherever the need to hear about Mountain Culture is greatest. You’ll work closely with their sales managers, key relationship managers and marketing team. Your role will be part relationship manager, part hype-person, plus a sprinkling of education and influencer. You’ll be given training and support to become a walking, talking (and drinking) encyclopaedia on Mountain Culture. This part-time role would suit someone looking to take their first step into a sales or marketing career who would rather talk about beers than pull beers. If this role excites you, apply now!

Sarah Humphries Agency (SHA) is an award-winning lifestyle communications agency specialising in the beauty, health and wellness sector. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, SHA are a team of strategists, publicists, copy writers, graphic designers, social media connoisseurs and beauty junkies. They have extensive experience working on brands of all sizes, and draw on their industry knowledge to create strategic communications plans for brands that will align their business ambitions and set them apart from the competition. As a Junior Publicist or Publicist you will be responsible for implementing strategies for your clients, keeping track of mailer lists, pitching and coverage. In this role you are expected to be well versed on the industry and all the key players. When it comes to pitching, you are confident and proactive, working to achieve the best possible editorial for your clients. As an agency they believe in working as a team, whilst ensuring each Jnr Publicist / Publicist grows in their role and is empowered to learn and develop. If this sounds like the opportunity for you, apply now!

Natalie Marie Jewellery was born in 2012 from a passion for the craft. At the core of what they do is a dedication to traditional, superior craftsmanship; a focus on sustainability and superior materials; and a commitment to their own unique style. They believe that jewellery is both art and an investment and as such, take pride in every piece they create at NMJ. Each piece is made to order – a conscious decision that allows them to minimise their footprint on the environment and gives them the opportunity to connect with clients on a deeply personal level. There is currently a position available for full-time Social Media Manager based in Sydney. You will be responsible for strategy, planning, development and execution of the brand’s social media strategy including creating, planning and executing highly-engaging, innovative social media content across all channels, amplifying the brands identity and providing advocacy. Creative, with a good understanding of utilising analytics to create better outcomes, this role will take responsibility for developing, planning and distributing content that leads to exceptional brand presentation, follower growth, reach and directly attributed organic sales growth for key channels: including but not limited to Instagram feed/stories/TV/reels, Facebook, Pinterest, LinkedIn, and expanding into Tik Tok and YouTube. Along with supporting the Head of Marketing on the execution of brand initiatives such as retail events, trunk shows and PR activity, this role will assist in seeking opportunities across social and events to elevate and drive exposure and acquisition both locally and internationally. If you have 1+ years experience within an organic social media-related role with demonstrable results and extensive experience in creating highly engaging content, suitable for specific target audiences, this is the role for you! Apply now!