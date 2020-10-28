In truly dogshit news for thirsty punters who love a bargain, Liquorland officials have confirmed they are not honouring sales made through a website glitch yesterday that temporarily saw cartons of Mountain Goat beer flying off the shelves for just $17.50 a pop.

The glitch was unearthed yesterday on Liquorland’s website, and lead to borderline-pandemonium amongst the masses.

Liquorland’s website initially listed cartons of Mountain Goat Steam Ale cans for $59, however at checkout that price plummeted to $17.50 per carton when people bought multiple units, leading people to heave them into their carts in bulk.

Love that not only do they sell you cheap beer – they congratulate you for saving money whilst doing so! Cheers @Liquorland pic.twitter.com/3RnhJCTcJp — James Wonton (@WontonJimmy) October 27, 2020

Anecdotal accounts also suggest that 15-can packs of Rekorderlig cider were also subject to the glitch by showing up as $6 per unit at checkout.

Liquorland officials quickly de-listed the bung item listings in Victoria, and as of this morning they have not gone back online.

In a statement issued late yesterday, Liquorland confirmed that it would not be honouring the glitch sales, per the company’s terms and conditions of sale.

“The terms and conditions on the Liquorland website state that we reserve the right to correct pricing errors made due to human error, computer malfunction or other reason,” a spokesperson for the company said.

“The wrong price was displayed for Mountain Goat Organic Steam Ale Can 375ml slabs earlier today on the Liquorland website. The product is no longer orderable and customers who placed orders when the incorrect price was displayed have not been charged. We apologise to customers for any inconvenience.”

READ MORE This Perth Festival Losing Their Minds Over The Get On The Beers Remix Makes Me Miss Revs

Liquorland’s social media accounts have been in overdrive responding to people querying the mistake, asserting that those who did have purchases go through would be receiving full refunds in the coming days.

the product is no longer orderable and customers who have placed orders when the incorrect price was displayed will receive an update from Liquorland with a full refund in the coming days. We apologise to customers for any inconvenience. (2/2) — Liquorland (@Liquorland) October 28, 2020

Mountain Goat, for their part, have yet to issue public comment on the matter.

With Melbourne opening back up post-lockdown this week, you’d think this kind of unwitting mistake could be pretty easily turned into one of the all-time great PR wins by leaning into the whole Get On The Beers phenomenon.

But, alas, it seems like this one is merely gonna be confined to the ever-growing pile of missed opportunities.

Ah well.