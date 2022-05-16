Lampoon Group is looking for a creative, dedicated and ambitious Social Media & Marketing Coordinator to join the team based in Sydney on a full-time basis. Lampoon Group is a full-service Sports & Entertainment marketing agency, specialising in Public Relations, Social Media, Advocacy, Partnerships, Talent Management, Events and Content. They represent leading brands, including Oakley, YoPRO, ASICS and NordicTrack, as well as managing some of Australia’s most beloved sporting talent, including Ellyse Perry, Nick Cummins, Jess Fox and Charlotte Caslick. The Social Media & Marketing Coordinator will be responsible for the day-to-day coordination and execution of the social media and influencer strategy for each of Lampoon Group’s social media clients, including, but not limited to, YoPRO, ASICS, Oakley and NordicTrack. Your key responsibilities will include: managing social media channels, including community management and responding to customer queries andIdentifying influencers for partnerships and ad hoc opportunities, including key ambassadors and athletes. To nail this role you will have an interest in sports, fitness and nutrition. You’ll love working in a close-knit team and strive to think outside the box and you’ll also have a passion for content, being on top of all the latest social trends and know how to implement these for the brands you work with. If this role excites you Apply now!

Binyan Studios is on the hunt for superstar Senior Project Managers to join their hard working and creative team on the delivery of CGI’s for property and architecture. Binyan clients are world-renowned architects, developers, creative agencies and property agencies. With an outstanding culture, Binyan Studios heavily invests back into their employees to ensure they are growing both personally and professionally at a fast rate. To be successful in this role you will have 4+ years in Project or Account management in marketing, property or architecture. Major plus if you have industry experience in architectural visualisation. In this role you will be responsible for confidently communicating with clients and managing their expectations. You will also proactively collate project information from external stakeholders and organise into internal production briefs. If you’re Melbourne based and excited to be a part of an incredible culture within a diverse and dynamic workplace with a relaxed professional approach this could be the role for you! Apply now!

House of CB is looking for a Melbourne based Concession Manager on a full-time basis. Being a Concession Manager at House of CB, involves feeling empowered to run the business as if it were your own. Their successful Concession Managers have outstanding commercial and leadership qualities and are overall responsible for maximising sales and driving Company profit. You will be accountable for ensuring an exceptional level of customer service and will lead by example to operate an organised and profitable space. You will also guarantee complete compliance according to brand guidelines. On a day to day basis you will be responsible for creating and maintaining a positive, welcoming, and personalised shopping experience at all touchpoints to ensure an exceptional level of customer service and satisfaction. You will also lead by example at all times to empower and inspire the team as well as exceed customer expectations through operating a compliant and efficient space. To be successful in this role you will have 2+ years retail leadership experience in a fast-paced environment and will be dedicated to providing outstanding customer service and driving profit. You’ll also display outstanding communication skills to lead, inspire and develop talent. If this sounds like you, Apply now!

Janai Anselmi Styling provides styling service of costume and props for large scale TV commercials. They are looking for a full-time Wardrobe and Props Stylist to join their small Sydney based team and are open to someone with experience in this field or skills that would translate well into this space. Useful skills would include: Stylistic – fashion and costume, and being able to put outfits together for a range of ages, genders and styles that suit photography and film. Knowledge of contemporary street style, and recent fashion periods 90’s, naughties. Have knowledge of decor/homewares/interiors styles and be able to pull items that work together. You will need to be familiar with Photoshop, Illustrator and Indesign. It’s also required that you have knowledge of Sydney and the fastest way to get places, be comfortable with driving a large vehicle and have a licence and your own car. Janai Anselmi Styling is after someone who is very resourceful, that can use their own initiative, who is organised and can think creatively and quickly. You will have an outgoing personality that engages others and is hardworking. You will be part of a small team so the work is varied and fast paced, no two days are the same! In this role you will spend time interpreting briefs and treatments, out and about sourcing, hosting wardrobe fittings in the office and putting looks together. This role would really suit someone who likes a fast pace and keeping busy. Apply now!

Prominence was founded out of the desire to help those in the recruitment sector respond to changes in consumer behaviour, namely the shift towards digital and social media. As a results-obsessed marketing agency, they focus on five core areas, outsourced marketing, digital advertising, social advertising, website content writing, brand identity & design and online salary tools. Through these, they have successfully helped numerous recruitment agencies throughout Australia, New Zealand and the UK, to eloquently grow their brand and expand their business, delivering a premier marketing solution that puts them ahead of their competition. Their team has a diverse set of skills including project management, graphic design, animation, social media, content writing, automation, account management and more, with teams located in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia and the UK. As a Senior Account Manager, you’ll be (amongst other things) a multitasking, creative and energetic project coordinator. You’ll manage a portfolio of recruitment agency clients that range in size, need, industry and identity, so jumping from task to task with a ninja-like ability to realign your focus is essential. Describing a typical day in the life of one of their senior AMs is pretty tough but let’s give it a go. Maybe you start off with a run through of all live projects across your client base, checking in with either the design, content, social or dev team to see where things are at and add some creative flair where needed. Next up could be a scheduled client bi-monthly meeting to discuss in-flight campaigns and consult on what’s next. After that there could be next week’s social media content to review, final blog tweaks to be made prior to publishing, rounding out the day with some self-directed research into new digital tools and tactics to keep your clients ahead of the game. As they’re a specialist marketing agency for recruiters, some knowledge of the recruitment industry is essential and you’ll also have strong writing skills where you’ll need to put together short and engaging pieces of marketing copy. If you’re NSW based, available full-time and want to be part of a supportive team with an incredible culture Apply now!