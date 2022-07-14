Mountain Culture Beer Co is Australia’s #1 craft brewery and they’re looking to expand their fast-growing team of kick-ass individuals by creating a full time Digital Marketing Manager role, based at their production facility/head office in Sydney. This role is ideal for someone with the capacity to combine their deep creativity and curiosity with cutting-edge analytical ability. They are seeking an innovator – someone who is willing to imagine new ways to authentically translate their love for beer and the joy and connection it brings into awesome content for their fans… and rolling it out in such a way that is engaging as well as a little out of the box. In a nutshell, you will create, build, launch and analyse campaigns across digital platforms that help delight and retain their customers. This role will be data-driven, but equally creative, and completely instrumental in scaling growth for Mountain Culture. To nail this role you’ll have 5+ years of broad marketing experience encompassing both brand management and marketing communications. You’ll also be experienced in leading brand management, marketing communications, and insights; and directing product development/innovation teams. Sound awesome?!? Apply now!

Banter is a specialist engagement marketing and brand experience agency located in Sydney. They create work that people choose to engage with within the disciplines of sponsorships & partnerships, experiences & events, digital & technology and content & talent. They’re looking for a full-time Senior Account Manager to join their vibrant, fun and pet-friendly office. The Senior Account Manager is a pivotal role within the agency, responsible for driving successful outcomes on campaign-led work with key client partners.The role requires the management of all stakeholders involved in a campaign including maintaining WIPs, budgets and overall reporting. As with every facet of the business, collaboration is a vital component of the role requiring strong communication skills and exemplary interpersonal skills.The role also requires the ability to work well under pressure, both within the office and activation environment. As a member of the Banter team, you will be required to demonstrate Banter’s behaviours at all times and drive quality of work. The Senior Account Manager will also contribute greatly to concept development, both through attending brainstorms and helping to shape thinking. They’re a small team and so you’ll be wanting to get your hands dirty. Whether it’s managing a budget, contributing great ideas in a brainstorm, calling an event or making a new piece of technology sing perfectly, you’ll be right in the thick of things. If you have 4-6 years of experience and the ability to work on multiple projects at the same time, this could be the perfect role for you! Apply now!

UVIN Investment is a private company that invest in a range of different industries; such as wellness and hospitality. They are offering a new and exciting full-time opportunity for an experienced Social Media Manager based in Melbourne to help them elevate their brand. Your key responsibilities will include: creating, managing and coordinating content across all of their social media channels, artwork design and copywriting for all social media content and designing the posts. To be successful in this role you will have a strong understanding of all social media platforms and have excellent communication and interpersonal skills. If you’re excited about this opportunity Apply now!

Emma Kate Co. is a travel-inspired stationery + lifestyle brand based in Melbourne, Australia. With simple brush strokes, fresh designs, and words to stir the soul, they weave conscious, considered, generous details into every little thing they make. They are looking for a creative, driven and exceptionally organised Social Media + Marketing Coordinator to join their growing team on a part-time basis. Your core responsibilities will include: managing content planning, scheduling and posting across all social media channels, with a primary focus on Instagram, in line with product launches and marketing campaigns. You will also create beautiful and considered content for Instagram Grid Posts, Stories and Reels that engage, inspire and drive revenue. To succeed in this role you will live and breathe all things social media. You consider yourself a keen observer who loves to keep up with new trends, technologies and industry best practice. Sound like you? Apply now!

Emma Kate Co. is a travel-inspired stationery + lifestyle brand based in Melbourne, Australia. With simple brush strokes, fresh designs, and words to stir the soul, they weave conscious, considered, generous details into every little thing they make. They are currently looking for a casual Retail Sales + Warehouse Assistant who will work across two key areas of the business: their Retail Store and their Warehouse. Your key responsibilities will include: picking and packing online and wholesale stationery orders, maintaining the highest standard of quality and bespoke ‘unboxing’ experience. You will also manage post pickup and warehouse upkeep, ensuring items are stored correctly and a neat and tidy working environment is maintained. If you have 2+ years of experience in a retail or hospitality environment, or can demonstrate experience in a customer-facing role and you love to be in the business of making people’s days, and will give every customer interaction genuine care and attention, this is the role for you! Apply now!