Kristin Fisher Eyebrows is renowned at being Sydney’s premier eyebrow salon. They are excited to have a full-time position available for a Front Desk Receptionist to join their team in their gorgeous Double Bay Salon. Kristin Fisher Eyebrows offer a premium service so they are looking for someone who can bring their high level of customer service to the team. Your key responsibilities will include: reception duties including answering phones, emails, booking and confirming appointments and entering of new client details in our computer software. You will also meet and greet clients and provide exceptional customer service. To be successful in this role you will have a minimum 2 + years experience in customer service and have a warm and friendly nature. If this sounds like you, Apply now!

Shona Joy began selling her hand painted designs at the iconic Bondi Beach and Paddington Markets in 2000. From humble beginnings, the Shona Joy brand has continued to grow and evolve. Still based in Sydney, Australia – Shona Joy is powered by a close-knit team, led by Shona and grounded by a mutual love of designing for real women and creating dresses for celebrating life in. Shona Joy is currently looking for a Design Room Assistant to join their team on a full-time basis. Your key responsibilities will include: setting up all garment boards and keeping these updated, managing data entry of trims and lining for SMS samples and managing samples required for shoots. To be successful in this role you will have good technical knowledge of design and garment construction and sample cutting skills and you must hold a degree or equivalent qualifications in Fashion Design. This sound like you? Apply now!

Body Catalyst is the largest body shaping and wellness clinic in Australia, with over 40+ clinics nationally and in New Zealand. They’re currently looking for a full-time Marketing Executive to join their Sydney team. Someone who has a passion for tech and wellness, is hungry to learn and who loves rolling up their sleeves to achieve results. Sitting within the Marketing team, the Marketing Executive will work collaboratively across all marketing and communication activity, content creation, influencer support, creative asset production, brand and local partnerships, local area marketing and day to day campaign support. To be successful in this role you will have a background in communications, journalism, media or marketing. If you’re excited about this opportunity please, Apply now!