Founded in 2015, Electric Collective quickly rose to become Australia’s most sought after creative communications agencies. Led by Ali Smyth and Adriana Glass, Electric Collective is dedicated to developing brands with an innovative, integrated approach across the agency’s Fashion, Lifestyle, Beauty and People + Planet divisions. Electric Collective is seeking a positive, proactive and confident full-time Publicity Specialist to work across their expanding roster of global and Australian clients at the forefront of youth and culture. Working with a close knit, passionate team, you will drive publicity on behalf of designers, brands and projects in the fashion, beauty and design, as well as contributing to their not-for-profit people + planet division. Responsibilities include strategy development and presentation, and a hands on approach to managing and implementing PR and media relations on behalf of your allocated accounts, maintaining strong media relationships, suggesting initiatives to boost your client’s results and contributing to the overall positive culture and impact of the agency. This role is based in their Surry Hills office, close to public transport. If you have a minimum of 2 years agency experience in a similar role is essential and strong media relationships this could be the role for you! Apply now!

Kristin Fisher Eyebrows is renowned at being Sydney’s premier eyebrow salon. They are excited to have a full-time position available for a Front Desk Receptionist to join their team in their gorgeous Double Bay Salon. Kristin Fisher Eyebrows offer a premium service so they are looking for someone who can bring their high level of customer service to the team. Your key responsibilities will include: reception duties including answering phones, emails, booking and confirming appointments and entering of new client details in our computer software. You will also meet and greet clients and provide exceptional customer service. To be successful in this role you will have a minimum of 2 + years experience in customer service and have a warm and friendly nature. If this sounds like you apply today!

Sundae Body, Body care, but make it fun! SB currently has an opportunity for a full-time Marketing Coordinator based in Melbourne. In this role, you will assist the Founder and Content Marketing Manager in the planning, creation and implementation Sundae’s marketing activities. You will be responsible for the day-to-day execution of the social media strategy, outreach of in-house influencer collaborations, and assisting with the development of marketing campaigns, activities and content to deliver compelling stories across our digital platforms. You will also shoot, produce and edit social media videos (TikTok, Reels) and work closely with the team to create a constant stream of on-trend, on-brand and fun videos. You will have a passion for beauty and will be able to create original ideas that align with Sundae Body’s fun brand personality. If you’re someone who lives and breathes social and thrives off creating content and communications that genuinely connect with audiences this is the role for you! Apply now!