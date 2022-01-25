Based on the Sydney North-shore and Northern Beaches, Luna Bronze is looking for a Graphic Designer, permanent part-time. You’ll join a collaborative business changing how people tan worldwide. Your role will be to implement the creative vision across projects ranging from digital, social, print, and motion and ad creation (Facebook, Instagram, Google display, Pinterest, TikTok etc.) You’ll also be able to enjoy flexible working arrangements and free sunless tanning products! 3+ years in a similar Graphic Design role, preferably in beauty, fashion and lifestyle industries. Advanced knowledge and experience with Adobe Creative Suite. Prior experience using Klaviyo and Shopify is a bonus (not a must). If you can create a clear copywriting style with an exceptional understanding of the brand’s tone of voice, this role could be for you. Apply here!

Sydney, Sweat It Out, and Central Station Records is looking for a full-time dynamic, music-loving Marketing Manager. You’ll work on critical brands including Sweat It Out, Club Sweat, Central Station Records, Tinted Records, October Records, Soul Modern, Dinky and Dark Machine Records. You’ll spearhead all marketing activities across the businesses, pushing creativity and strategies to build each label’s audience. You’re an ace at driving growth, including Spotify, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Twitch, Tik Tok and Mailchimp. You’ll work alongside artists to devise and drive merchandise store campaigns. If you have 3+ years of senior marketing experience, extensive knowledge and contacts within Australian music media, and a proven history of creative campaign victory, apply here!

DMARGE, Sydney, a leading news and media publication, is looking for a full-time Business Graduate – Digital Media. After a massive year of growth and accolades, they’re looking for an ambitious graduate to help drive web traffic activity from Google, Instagram, Linkedin, Facebook, Tiktok and other channels. Do you have a passion for all things digital, a knack for understanding data, and a Graduate University Degree (marketing/journalism/computer science/commerce is preferred)? Want to become part of a passionate and collaborative team with advanced training and growth opportunities? If you’re ready for a career that combines social, business, data, media and technology, then this role could be for you. Apply here!

Electric Collective, Sydney, is seeking a full-time Communications Specialist – Fashion, Beauty, Wellness and Design, to work across global and Australian clients. Accounts will include Adidas, Reebok and Ethique, Australian designers such as Mara + Mine, Gary Bigeni, Local Supply and KITX, interior designers Shibori and Merci Maison, Australian Afterpay Fashion Week and more client opportunities. Depending on your interests and experience, you’ll manage key accounts in the fashion, beauty, and design realms, as well as contributing to the not-for-profit people and planet division. You’ll take a hands-on approach to ensure the delivery of KPIs for clients and contribute to the agency’s success. If you have a minimum of 2-3 years of experience as a PR Account Manager in an Agency environment, this could be for you. Apply here!

Pedestrian Group is hunting for a full-time Creative Project Executive in Sydney. You’ll lead the daily operations of live client campaigns internal and external client communication, and effectively serve Pedestrian’s commercial objectives. You are outgoing and adept at creating professional relationships and have a strong understanding of online advertising processes and project management fundamentals. Do you have a Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience? 1- 2 years experience is preferred in either client service, project management, PR or production. Sound like the right fit? Apply here!

Happy, Sydney, is looking for a Gaming Partnerships Development Manager to join their arts and culture-lovers team full-time. In this highly sought-after role, you’ll lead the sales for Clocked, their gaming vertical, and grow Happy’s trusted relationships. You will work with commercial event partners and provide regular reporting to internal stakeholders. You will represent at industry events and partner activations. You have experience with Google and Facebook Analytics, Arts and culture industries and have media agency network advantages. Minimum three years of experience in a commercially focused relationship management role, including one year in Australian media sales, is ideal. Apply here!

Still job hunting? Find out more about our ethical jobs & non-for-profit jobs, jobs in WA and our positions in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Gold Coast and more.