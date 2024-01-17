Featured jobs: Isabelle Quinn, ARC EDIT & EVA

Isabelle Quinn creates dreamscapes for the modern muse. Founded and led by women since 2015, the brand has evolved to write a story of effortless, timeless style that prioritises you, the wearer. Isabelle Quinn is looking for a creative, technical, efficient Senior Designer to join their Gold Coast design team. In his role you will be responsible for leading, conceptualising, planning, designing and executing product ranges in line with brand strategy, values and goals for both dtc and wholesale customers. You will have a commercial mindset when it comes to design focus on growth & profitability for the business. To be successful in this role you will have a minimum of 8 years of experience in product Development or Design, A Diploma or degree qualification in Fashion Design or related field and strong knowledge of garment construction, pattern making, grading & garment specifications. If this sounds like the opportunity for you, apply now!

As Australia’s leading boutique post-production company, ARC EDIT represents a highly sought-after roster of TV, film & commercial editors, as well as colour grade, online and VFX offerings. ARC EDIT is looking for a Sydney-based Post Producer to join the team on a 12 month parental leave cover contract. As a Producer you will be responsible for: quoting, scheduling and managing commercial post coming through ARC Sydney, including offline edit, colour grade & online/vfx, budgeting, invoicing & reconciling projects & collaborating with their production team in Melbourne to ensure consistency and seamless communication across locations. The ideal candidate will have 5+ years experience at a post-production facility or production company/advertising agency engaged in post, a commitment to a career in post-production and a thorough and detailed knowledge of post-production workflows. If this sound like the role for you, apply now!

With their laser focused on bringing more thoughtful design to your everyday life, EVA wants you to come join them in a full-time Senior Content Manager role as they accelerate towards making more people feel at home with Eva. As the Senior Content Manager, you’ll be the ideator, creator and driver of creative content aligned with their brand strategy. Working collaboratively with the broader marketing team, you have a deep understanding of content creation, optimisation and analytics. Naturally, you enjoy taking a data-informed approach (e.g., website traffic, email open-rates, customer feedback) to inform content strategy. Reporting directly to the Head of Marketing/Founder, you’ll play a pivotal role in helping their customers discover their thoughtful products and the warm brand they’ve created. To amplify Eva through fun, compelling, share-worthy stories for our diverse demographic, you’ll manage the creative team to ensure the implementation of Eva’s digital content strategy, content management and production processes. If you have a minimum of 4 years experience in a similar role with a good understanding of the online/digital media campaign space this could be the perfect role for you. Apply now!