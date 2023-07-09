Featured jobs: Her Pony, Jay Jays & Vida Glow

Her Pony is an Australian grown label famous for their unique products & known as the go-to destination for next level festival fashion! They are a small independent fashion brand in search of a highly motivated and dynamic General Manager to lead and oversee the day-to-day operations of their Bali store. The ideal candidate for this all-rounder position will have a genuine love for fashion, coupled with strong ethics and a deep passion for sustainability. They should possess exceptional leadership and communication skills, as well as the ability to effectively manage a small team towards achieving our business goals. In collaboration with the owner / designer, you will learn what is required to align the brand’s image and products with the company’s values and goals. In the event that the candidate has completed sufficient training, he or she will be expected to manage the day-to-day operations on their own, as the owner will step away to work on new projects. This is an all-around position for someone who is willing to get their hands dirty in all aspects of the business. This is a fast paced role. You must be a fast learner and willing to tackle everything that goes into running the company. Sounds good? Apply now!

Are you OBSESSED with digital marketing? Got an eye for the great design and branding? Love social media and know what’s up with the latest influencers? Studying or studied Marketing or Communications? Well listen up…Jay Jays is looking for a high energy, creative and dedicated full time Marketing Coordinator, to work alongside the Marketing Manager, Social Media Coordinator and the rest of the Jay Jays team based in Melbourne. Experience is advantageous, but not essential as they’re looking for a go-getter that innovates and problem solves, but above all else, someone that’s motivated and has the right attitude. That means, if you’re already working in marketing, or never worked in marketing, if you’ve graduated or are still studying, they want to hear from all of you. It’s a big role with heaps to do, but you’ll have heaps of fun doing it, and they can teach you the technical stuff along the way. You’ll have exposure to a marketing program that spans 2 countries (Australia and New Zealand) and includes a high traffic website and huge eDM community to manage and engage, social media strategy to contribute to, photoshoots to attend, and heaps more! Not only that, you’ll also get to work alongside like-minded people within their entire Support Office team. they’re owned by The Just Group, which operates 7 brands: Jay Jays, Just Jeans, Jacqui E, Portmans, Peter Alexander, Dotti and Smiggle. With over 1000 stores throughout Australia, New Zealand, Singapore & the UK, they’re part of a huge network that prioritises training and development to foster your career growth. If this sounds like the opportunity for you, apply now!

Vida Glow is a fast-growing global company that offers a range of premium ingestible beauty supplements. Their products are sold online and extensively in retail outlets all over the world. They are currently looking for a full time Content Producer who will be proactive, thrive in a fast-paced environment, and love experimenting with new ideas. You are known for your creativity, strong writing skills, engaging content ideas and connection to emerging social trends. You will have experience across editorial or brand copy, social and digital content. Photoshoot and video production and/or execution experience would be an advantage. As a content obsessive, you have a 360-degree approach to content, thinking about how best to bring your ideas to life through written, visual and video mediums. You will ideate and pitch content with a focus on engaging community and driving conversion and work closely with the wider Creative, Digital and Marketing teams to execute. Reporting directly to the Content Manager, this role will support all content projects across Vida Glow’s website, social and digital platforms, product development, as well as sales activations, events and VM. If this sounds like the role for you, apply now!