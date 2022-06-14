Endemol Shine Australia is a part of Banijay, the world’s largest international content producer and distributor spanning 22 territories with over 120 production companies and a multi-genre catalogue boasting over 88,000 hours of original standout programming. Based in Sydney, their Australian team comprises proven leaders in television and digital production whose shows have become ratings hits. Endemol Shine Australia’s slate represents the most exciting and popular programming on Australian free-to-air networks and pay TV channels – shows such as MasterChef, Australian Survivor, Big Brother. Endemol Shine is looking for a full-time Resources Assistant/Junior Recruiter to join their team. You will be responsible for maintaining and updating the Resources database to track freelancers’ availability and actively network to build relationships with freelancers. You’ll also source new freelance talent through innovative channels and search methods. This role would suit someone who likes to help out where required and is open to any challenge. Sound like you? Apply now!

Yoghurt Digital is a leading digital marketing agency based in Sydney. They’re a bunch of highly motivated digital marketers looking to show the industry the power of data and understanding consumer behaviour. Their mission is to help people and businesses grow, through data-driven strategies that generate ROI. As a UX Designer, you’ll be responsible for assisting in the end to end delivery of projects for a wide variety of companies from different industries. This involves understanding the goals of the client and their users, conducting qualitative and some quantitative research to inform your designs, visualising, communicating your designs and project managing the delivery. You will be working in a collaborative environment with a team of specialists, designers and developers, working towards a common goal, whilst self managing your own workload. The ability to think, problem-solve, ask the right questions and be willing to offer well thought-through strategies should all be part of your DNA. You have a high attention to detail, can prioritise workload and are confident in speaking with clients and new prospects. You can manage the day-to-day running of projects and coordinate with internal teams to streamline processes while maintaining a high level of output quality. This role is greatly suited for visual designers who wish to learn more about the digital marketing space of design and experimentation. This is a fantastic opportunity to become part of a close-knit agency with energetic people who genuinely love what they do. Sound great to you? Apply now!

Laing O’Rourke is currently delivering some of Australia’s most exciting projects across the transport, building construction, defence, airports, mining, civil and social infrastructure sectors. They are currently seeking a Communications Advisor to join their Corporate Affairs team in Sydney. Reporting to the Senior Communications Manager, the Communications Advisor will generate content for employee communications to build pride, increase engagement, drive change, and communicate their purpose, values and strategy. You will also develop content for external channels, enhancing their brand and reputation. In this role you will ​​assist in the development of internal communication materials including employee announcements, internal newsletter articles, project features and success stories, and content for the intranet. You’ll also develop content for external media channels and contribute to change and transformation communication campaigns. To be successful in this role you’ll have the ability to produce high-quality written material in various formats to engage a range of audiences. You’ll also excel at engaging with and building strong working relationships with team members and various stakeholders at all levels. If you have at least two years of communications experience in a corporate communications environment – either consulting or in-house, this could be the role for you! Apply now!

The JONES Magazine Team produces JONES and MR JONES magazines, editorially driven catalogues and monthly multi-channel campaigns for events such as fashion launches, beauty awards, Mother’s Day and Christmas. They are currently looking for casual Fashion Interns to assist with their fashion team at JONES Sydney. Some of your roles and responsibilities include: managing the fashion cupboard, picking up and returning products for shoots and prepping for shoots. The ideal candidate will have a strong interest in fashion and beauty, and/or media. Relevant experience is preferred, but not essential. If you’re excited about this opportunity, Apply now!