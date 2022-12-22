Eighth Day Sound offers state-of-the-art, well maintained and efficiently packaged audio equipment, seasoned crew and unparalleled service – delivered consistently. Eighth Day Sound is constantly investing for the future and looking to expand its crew base with team oriented audio professionals and are currently looking for a full-time Logistics Operations team member to be based in either Sydney or Melbourne. The Logistics Operations role, will act as a key member of the Audio Department, assisting with logistics, inventory allocation, preparation and storage of Audio hire equipment. In order to thrive in this role you will have knowledge of/or experience in; professional audio equipment and/or the production of sound for live events, either in theatre, or the concert touring industry, and/or international events. If you’re ticking these boxes then this could be the role for you! Apply now!

Your Creative is a specialist team of designers, developers, creatives and strategists working across many different industries, building brands, websites, stories and anything creative in between. They take on accounts that they are passionate about, brands, places and spaces that they believe will have a long-lasting, positive impact on the community and planet. YC are on the hunt for a full-time Melbourne based Production and Office Coordinator who is creative, organised and a quick learner. This is a hybrid role where 60% of your daily work will be coordinating video and photography projects – think everything from reviewing storyboards, scheduling talent and assisting on set. The other 40% you work closely with our Managing Director on coordinating studio operations including general office administration and organising team culture events. To be successful in this role you will have an interest in working on video production (Prior experience is a bonus) and you are someone who thrives in a busy and creative environment, wanting to add to the culture. If this sounds like the opportunity for you please Apply now!

SSWEATSHOP is one of the fastest-growing garment decoration and screen printing businesses in Australia. With the most advanced equipment throughout the production process, they’ve built an excellent reputation for providing quality products and services in the industry. With that growth, they are looking to build on their sales team and are currently looking for a full-time Outbound Sales Representative based in Sydney. They are looking for a self-motivated, self-confident, enthusiastic individual who will report to the Head of Sales/ General manager. In this role you will build and create your own portfolio through outbound sales techniques, attend networking and brand events and you will work with clients on range projections and scheduling. If you have excellent attention to detail and problem-solving skills this could be a great opportunity for you! Apply now!