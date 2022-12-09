Popology is a Sydney based experiential creative agency, curating and producing online solutions and physical experiences that excite and trend. They use their understanding of people, technologies, and environments to change perceptions, solve challenges and transform businesses. Popology is currently on the hunt for a Mid-Senior Project Manager who will be responsible for handling client liaison and execution of projects from start to finish. This particular role will work across the entire Popology client portfolio to lead and manage Popology projects. The successful applicant will report into the managing director. Your key responsibilities will include; project delivery from start to finish, working closely with the client on progressing projects and moving from approved conceptualisation through to final installation and delivery of all the event logistics and day-to-day management of the project. To be successful in this role you will have a strong background in events & experiences is a must for this role. With a passion for event delivery and experience managing key stakeholders. This role is a permanent position and will provide a great challenge to a new member of this wonderful team. If this role sounds like the oppo for you, Apply now!

Gate 7 is an award-winning Sydney based marketing agency focused solely on tourism destination marketing. Their mission is to increase incremental visitation to their client destinations and products through all aspects of tourism promotion, including public relations, B2B marketing, trade training and education, social media, content, brand partnerships, events and advertising. As the travel market catapults back into action, the Gate 7 team is growing and they are looking for an experienced full time Public Relations Account Manager with a passion for travel, to join their dynamic and fast paced team. To be successful in this role, you are a well-connected pitching machine, excellent writer, and love staying across current trends and news. Storytelling is your passion; creativity is part of your DNA, and you know how to deliver a steady stream of activity that really ticks the box for your clients. Your primary focus is to make the destinations you represent desirable to Australian travellers. You will develop and execute integrated consumer public relations initiatives, programs, and partnerships. This role will stretch you as a publicist across earned coverage, content creation, influencer and brand partnerships, events, and consumer activations. The possibilities are endless. If you have 5+ years’ experience in-house PR or agency then this is the role for you! Apply now!

Yamaha is one of the most famous and recognisable international brands associated with music. Yamaha Music Australia is Australia’s leading importer and distributor of musical instruments, music related equipment, home entertainment products, and provider of music education. Yahama is currently looking for a full time Graphic Designer based in Melbourne. Working in the Customer Engagement Department you will be an integral part of marketing projects from across the company including musical instruments, pro audio, home audio and music education. Reporting to the Customer Engagement Manager this role will bring design thinking and creativity to the team, while contributing to a culture of innovation and continuous improvement. Some of your key responsibilities will include: designing and/or coordinating all creative for use in media products such as websites, email marketing, advertising, product packaging and indoor/outdoor signage and managing design relationships with external print suppliers, advertisers and outsource graphic designers. To nail this role you will have experience in print, branding, packaging design, large format displays, point of sale merchandise and digital design and a proven track record preferably within an in-house design department or design agency. If this sounds like you, Apply now!