Featured jobs: Allen and Unwin, Handsome Tours & Barcats

Allen and Unwin are Australia’s largest independent book publisher, publishing 250 books a year across the fiction, non-fiction, childrens, and young adult categories. Their marketing department is looking for a curious, creative and results-driven Digital Channel Manager to join their Sydney team. This newly created position is a dream job for anyone that wants to combine their love for digital spaces (owned and earned) with their love of books, both adult and children’s. You don’t need to be an expert in all channels, but you do need to have an interest in how they all work together and be willing to learn about each one. This is a job that demands a unique combination of creativity and analytical thinking. Working closely with the Head of Marketing you will develop and execute a comprehensive digital channel strategy aligned with their marketing objectives and target audience across their books and brand. You will oversee the development, maintenance, and optimisation of their website, ensuring usability, functionality, and an exceptional user experience while optimising digital channels for SEO and SEM campaigns to improve organic search rankings and drive targeted traffic to the website. To be successful in this role you will have 1+ years’ experience in a digital role overseeing at least 1-2 digital channels and understanding of SEO, SEM, social media platforms, email marketing, and web analytics. If you think this is the opportunity for you, apply now!

Handsome Tours is a boutique concert promoter based in Sydney and Melbourne. They are currently on the hunt for a full-time Tour Coordinator based in Sydney. This is a great opportunity to join Handsome Tours in an operational role. In this role you will be responsible for: effectively planning, budgeting, coordinating, executing and documenting tours and events and ensuring all milestones are met. Developing strong working relationships with stakeholders to ensure effective communication and continued opportunities and coordinating all contractors and suppliers to deliver services within budgets and timeframes. Strong attention to detail and the ability to multi-task efficiently and work autonomously is important for this role. If you have a minimum 3 years paid experience working on shows/tours/events, preferably in an operational capacity this could be the perfect gig for you! Apply now!

Barcats is one of the fastest-growing hospitality platforms across Australia, New Zealand and the UK and is well-positioned to continue supporting and connecting the hospitality community, one job at a time. With 155,000+ hospitality staff and over 52,000 venues signed up to their platform since launch in 2017, there’s never been a better time to join the team. They’re searching for a creative, energetic and dedicated Sydney based Marketing Manager focused on execution for the Australian and New Zealand business. The Marketing Manager role is a digital gun with creative capacity to push the boundaries with new and fresh ideas. The role reports to the newly created Head of Marketing – Global, and is a key role within the marketing function to execute the Barcats marketing strategy. You will thrive in this role if you are an ideas person and a self-starter, with the ability to execute the strategic marketing direction that has been set by the Head of Marketing – Global, tailored for the Australian and New Zealand markets. If this sounds good to you, Apply now!